Before he was even in elementary school, Cuba Bess would take batting practice at Suplizio Field, spraying line drives.
His father, Johnny, was the baseball coach at Central High School at the time, and after the Warriors’ games, young Cuba would turn heads with his left-handed swing.
Almost 20 years later, Cuba Bess is still turning heads, and on Tuesday signed a free agent contract with the Boston Red Sox.
With the shortened Major League Baseball draft this year, Bess went undrafted after his junior season at Grand Canyon University. He was quickly contacted by the Red Sox once clubs were allowed to start offering free agent contracts over the weekend.
“For me I just think that age is playing a factor. The Red Sox organization, and myself included, see me as someone that’s going to be in the big leagues in the near future,” the 22-year-old Bess said Tuesday afternoon.
“I was the first person they called when they were able to call people for free agent signings, so just knowing in my heart that the Red Sox really wanted me to be a part of their organization. I had a good four years at GCU and it’s time to move on.”
Bess was drafted in the 39th round by Colorado in 2016, after his senior year at Fruita Monument, but opted to go to Grand Canyon. He played in 35 games as a freshman, collecting a double in his first college at-bat. Four games into his sophomore season, only three days after hitting his first career home run, he tore knee ligaments that cost him the rest of the season.
He rebounded in 2019, earning second-team all-Western Athletic Conference honors as a first baseman. Bess led the Lopes in hitting (.341), hit 11 home runs, including his first career grand slam, and started 51 of Grand Canyon’s 60 games.
A hamstring injury set him back this past spring — Bess had only nine at-bats, but was ready to return to the lineup when the season was canceled. He had a .315 career batting average at Grand Canyon, with 12 home runs, 53 RBI and a .397 on base percentage.
“There was a little disappointment (in not being drafted) because I was getting a couple of calls, but unfortunately the injury set me back on some people’s boards,” he said. “I feel like if there was more than five rounds, there was a possibility I could have (been drafted), but because there was only five rounds, teams wanted to take their top guys and get me as a free agent.”
Normally, Bess, who has been in town the past couple of weeks, would be packing for his first pro assignment, likely Rookie ball in Florida. Instead, he’s going back to Arizona this weekend and will continue to work out until baseball’s player development staffs devise a plan for the minor leagues.
It’s unlikely Minor League Baseball is played this summer — Major League Baseball is still trying to hammer out an agreement between owners and the players’ association to start its season.
“They don’t really know what they’re doing with the minor leaguers yet,” Bess said. “I think they’re going to do something in the fall with them all. I’ll just be ready for that.”
The repetition and coaching he got at Grand Canyon allowed Bess to become a student of the game, learning how to perform in all game situations. He’s also learned plenty from his dad, who played at Colorado Mesa (then Mesa State) and was drafted in 1992 by Cincinnati. Johnny Bess climbed as high as Triple-A in 1995 and played in the minors for three organizations, Cincinnati, San Francisco and Montreal, over seven seasons.
“Just the grind of playing every day, the travel, traveling the same day and playing the same day, maybe busing back home that same day,” Cuba said of what his dad has talked to him about to prepare him for the minors. “It’s all a grind, but if you’re really passionate about the game, he said, then you’re really going to learn in your first couple of years if it’s something you really want to do.”