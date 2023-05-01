I’ve covered a lot of high school sports over the years.
For me, it’s the ultimate in sports writing, and the purity of high school sports hasn’t changed much over the years.
The challenges, the friendships that are made, the joy of wins and torment of loses, and of course, the countless lessons it provides for these youngsters on the doorstep of adulthood. I like to think I’ve seen just about everything over the years when it comes to high school sports.
But on April 12, I witnessed a first.
Two coaches quit because they were frustrated with officiating.
These two former Fruita Monument High School coaches won’t be named in this column. They don’t deserve and won’t receive any form of recognition from me.
These two men walked away from the team and then had the audacity to say they did it for the kids.
I do wonder if they have ever done any officiating themselves. Because obviously, if you ask them, it’s super easy.
To play the victim card in this situation is bizarre and unacceptable.
Martyrs. They really view themselves as martyrs.
Leaving the team for the good of the team. They said they did it for the kids.
PLEASE, come on!
I’m vigorously shaking my head in disbelief and am visibly clenched with irritation.
What message did they send to the players — the kids? It’s OK to blame officials for not winning?
I’ve had the immense pleasure of spending quality time with so many coaches over the years. Coaches I respect because of how they coach, how they treat their players, how they approach the game, lessons they provide for their players, how they challenge their players to be better.
Lessons about obstacles, adversity, work ethic, fundamentals and respect, to name a few.
It’s the respect factor that bothers me the most about this situation.
Respect your teammates, respect your opponent, respect your coaches, respect your school, respect the game, respect yourself. Players have also been taught to respect the officials too.
Referees will make mistakes, and virtually every coach, even after a tough loss, will admit that the bad and good calls went both ways.
It happens. Bad calls happen, and quality coaches deal with it and move on. But to accuse referees — high school referees — of having some kind of agenda or vendetta against their team is stupefying.
Then these coaches, sorry, former coaches, play the martyr card, saying they are quitting the team for the good of the team.
Complaining about officiating has just about become a national pastime in college and professional sports, but to target high school officials with such disdain, is just wrong.
These two former coaches, blaming referees for a loss, isn’t the most egregious thing about this whole incident. The fact that they quit and walked away from the team, and blaming referees for forcing them to leave the team is pure theater of the absurd.
With this ridiculous finger pointing, they seem to make it clear that they’ve never benefited from a bad call that went in their favor.
What example does this show?
It’s OK to quit because something didn’t go your way?
Great message, guys. What a great message to send young student-athletes.
Again, more vigorous head-shaking.
The one thing I always respected about the quality coaches and teams I covered as a sports writer is they seldom blamed officiating for loses.
Oh yes, believe me, many wanted to at times, but they understood that calls go both ways in a game and finger-pointing didn’t send the correct message to their players.
These two former Fruita coaches grabbed the spotlight and said look at us!
I’m so disappointed that the message these two coaches gave to their players — former players.
Messages like it’s OK to blame officials for loses. That mentality takes away the accountability factor for mistakes made on the court.
The referees were to blame. End of story.
These two former coaches have enabled the players to focus on excuses instead of accepting the accountability of team sports.
It’s that accountability, and those painful losses, that fuel the passion and motivation to get better. The goal is simple: Use adversity to improve and don’t allow excuses as the reason to accept and ignore adversity.
Referees are human, they make mistakes.
Guess what, coaches are human, they make mistakes. Players make mistakes, they are human.
Mistakes are awesome. The greatest lessons high school sports provide and even life in general, come with making mistakes.
This situation is so disappointing on so many levels.
The Fruita Monument Wildcats boys basketball team will have a new coaching staff next season because the coaches they had quit on the team.
A good team that had a good season — 22 wins and 3 losses. A great season.
A truly amazing season if you consider they won 22 games with so many bad calls going against them (sarcasm).
Coaching consistency is so beneficial for high school teams. Now, this team, which has a number of underclassmen set to return, will have to start over with a new set of coaches because the previous coaches quit on them.
I certainly hope that the next coaching staff will put the focus on the players and the team, and all the things that make high school sports great.
Let’s look at this game in the purest form. It’s not about coaches or officials, it’s not entirely about wins and loses. It’s about respect, lessons, teamwork, friendship and memories that will last a lifetime.
Here’s to the hope that the next coaching staff understands this above all else.
I have a hunch it will.
Most coaches do — most do.