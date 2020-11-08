Stocker Stadium has always been a home of sorts for Todd Casebier.
The former Palisade, Montrose and Fruita Monument football coach has led both home and road teams at the stadium over the course of his career. Now the coach at Castle View High School, he didn’t expect a trip to the Western Slope this fall.
When both Castle View and Fruita found themselves needing a game because of COVID-19 protocols, however, he and his former assistant with the Wildcats, now-head coach Cameron Ross, quickly collaborated to assure both teams would still get to play.
“Both sides worked hard to get ready,” Ross said. “It was definitely a strange feeling. It’s good competition and we always look forward to that.”
Casebier’s return resulted in a 28-15 win for his Sabercats. After the game, he reunited with his son, Drew, Fruita’s offensive coordinator who played for his father at Montrose.
The connections to Fruita’s still program still run deep for Casebier, both from his time at Fruita and other programs.
“A lot of the guys on that staff, Miguel Lopez and Tom West, Miguel coached with me at Palisade when we won a state title and Tom was with me for 10 years at Montrose,” Casebier said. “I’ve got ties throughout. My family was here to watch the Fruita team because Drew’s on the staff, and, of course, to watch my team.”
In his time with his alma mater, Palisade, Casebier led the Bulldogs to the top of their classification in 2003. He then went to Montrose, where he led the Indians to the Class 4A state title game in 2014, though Montrose fell short of the trophy.
From 2015-2017, Casebier led Fruita to a 22-12 record and helped reverse the program’s fortunes. Under his watch, Fruita had its first winning season (2016) since 2004 and its first conference championship since 2002.
Winning at Stocker Stadium has been a habit for Casebier for two decades. This time, he did it with a team from the Front Range.
“I won a state championship on this field at Palisade,” he said. “When I was at Montrose, we had to come battle on this field because we had to beat the Junction schools. At Fruita, I have great memories. Everywhere I’ve been, this was my home field. When I was at Montrose and an assistant at Durango, we had to come here to win. Every time you come here, it means a lot, whether it’s to defend it in the case of Palisade and Fruita, or at Montrose and Castle View now, we had to come here to win.”
While visiting Grand Junction and getting a victory was cathartic, it was also bittersweet for Casebier’s team to beat his former squad. Some of Fruita’s brightest stars, such as quarterback Kade Bessert and running back/kicker Connor Scholes, were on the roster in Casebier’s final season, albeit on the freshman team.
Winning at Stocker Stadium also meant winning over family and friends.
“I was excited that we had a game, but you don’t ever like to play your friends,” Casebier said. “That’s my family. I hate to see someone have to lose this game because those guys are my buddies. I didn’t love that part, but I wanted our team to play and their team to play. We were willing to come over here to do it. What it basically comes down to is that you have to put all that stuff aside and do what’s best for your team. That’s what Coach Ross and I did. We said we’d rather have a game than sit at home.”
During his career at three Western Slope schools, Casebier was 175-60 with 18 playoff berths, 11 conference titles and 12 coach of the year awards. He intends for the remainder of his coaching career to take place on the Front Range.
Once the coaching phase of his life is over, however, he plans to return to the region that made him.
“I’m a Western Slope guy,” Casebier said. “I went to high school at Palisade. This is my home. I’ll be back in western Colorado when I’m done on the Front Range, for sure.”