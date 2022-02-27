Josiah Rider and Hunter Tobiasson both starred on the mat as state champions for Grand Junction High School and helped revitalize the program.
Now, the former Tigers are teammates again on the Adams State University wrestling team. They’re also joined by Kieran Thompson, who is not wrestling this season.
“If I didn’t go to Junction, I don’t know where I’d be at, honestly. I definitely wouldn’t be wrestling in college,” Rider said. “It’s fun to have other Tigers on the roster and in the RMAC. We wrestle each other three or four times a year so it’s like a little family reunion.”
Rider won three state titles in high school and parlayed that resume into a spot at Division I school North Carolina State. He redshirted as a freshman and participated in open tournaments, though he did battle an injury that season, according to the NC State athletic website.
After one season with the Wolfpack, Rider transferred to Adams State because he loves how coach Jason Ramstetter runs the program. Now, Rider is the No. 2-ranked 157-pound wrestler in Division II and the top-ranked wrestler at 157 in his region.
The college scene was a huge wake-up call for Rider, he said. Rider expected to dominate based on his high school career.
But most of the wrestlers in college, if not all, were the best guys on their high school team. Rider said that he adapted because of that, realized that pins are harder to come by and practiced more humility
“When I first got to NC State, I knew it was going to be hard. Then when I got here, I was a bit ignorant thinking it was going to be easier because it’s DII but it wasn’t,” Rider said. “I had to bring myself down to earth and be more humble. It made me re-evaluate everything in my life — lifting weights, my diet, to how I wrestle. Being humble makes you a better wrestler.”
Rider (24-1) earned the top seed at 157 in the Super Regional tournament on Saturday. After a first-round bye, he cleaned up Brent Hodgson (9-11) of Simon Fraser (Canada) in a 10-1 major decision.
He then pinned Colorado Mines’ Carter Noehre (15-9) in 4:09 to secure a spot in the finals against Colorado Mesa’s Ryan Wheeler (18-7)
But his day came to an unceremonious end in the finals when he suffered an injury.
Down 4-1, Rider appeared to hurt his right foot and had a trainer look at it. He returned to the mat before the match ultimately ended. He was able to walk off under his own power.
Tobiasson’s path to Alamosa is similar to Rider’s.
After winning a state title, he committed to Queens College of Charlotte in the capital of North Carolina. After spending a couple of seasons there, he opted to transfer to Adams State.
“This is my third year and I’ve had to make adjustments to my mental game and how I wrestle. I’m adjusting well and I love the coaching staff here,” Tobiasson said.
Tobiasson wrestles at 197 and has had a strong season thus far.
At the regional tournament, Tobiasson (16-11) finished fifth. He opened the day with a 3-2 decision over CSU-Pueblo’s Ben Gould.
In the quarterfinals, Tobiasson bested Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State, one of the best wrestlers in the bracket.
Henry scored a takedown early before Tobiasson responded with a reversal. In the second period, Tobiasson scored off of a penalty and an escape. He iced his win with one point of riding time.
“There were bad habits I developed at my other school that I had to fix, and I had to shake off a lot of cobwebs and dust when I got here,” he said. “I put in a lot of drill time, weights, watching what I eat, all of it together. It took discipline and reminding myself that I’m doing the right thing and with the right people.”
Tobiasson lost a 4-2 decision in the semifinals to Nebraska-Kearney’s Hayden Prince, then was pinned in the consolation finals by Chadron State’s Eli Hinojosa in 4:26.
Tobiasson bounced back in the fifth-place match against Western Colorado’s Porter Fox. Tobiasson scored an early takedown of Fox before pinning him just 1 minute, 37 seconds into the match.
Both delivered on the mat on Saturday, and both credit their college success to their time at Grand Junction. And seeing each other at the next level — such as Dylan Martinez at Air Force — makes them proud.
“It’s so cool to see guys all around the country. It kind of makes me wish we were on the same team,” Rider said. “We weren’t super close in high school but we keep up now that we’ve gone our own ways, we stay in touch more. I think if we were all on the same team, we’d be the best team in the nation.”