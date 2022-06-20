The former Colorado Mesa outfielder will join the Pittsburgh Pirates today.
“He Face Timed me about an hour ago,” CMU baseball coach Chris Hanks said Sunday afternoon. Madris sent a thank-you reply to a text Sunday congratulating him on his promotion.
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton confirmed to Justice delos Santos, who covers the Pirates for mlb.com, that Madris and top prospect shortstop Oneil Cruz will join the Pirates for their game tonight against the Chicago Cubs.
Hanks will be en route — the Mavs’ coach promises his former players that if they make a big league roster, he will be at their first game.
First, Hanks has to attend the RMAC baseball meetings today, so he’ll fly out of Denver this afternoon and will be at the games Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I kind of hope he doesn’t play (tonight) because I’ll miss it,” Hanks said of Madris’ possible MLB debut game.
A ninth-round draft pick in 2017 after a first-team All-America season for the Mavericks, Madris, 26, has worked his way from short-season A ball to Triple-A, also playing during the offseason in Australia and Mexico.
Madris has primarily played right field for the Indianapolis Indians, but last week moved to first base, a position he also played at Colorado Mesa. He’s hitting .304 in 46 games, with five home runs, 15 doubles and 20 RBI. Madris has been on fire at the plate in June, hitting .400 with a pair of home runs and could provide the Pirates some power hitting from the left side.
Madris is the second former Maverick in the big leagues, joining pitcher Sergio Romo, who is in his 15th season, now pitching for Seattle.
Madris was RMAC player of the year in 2017, leading the Mavericks to semifinals of the Division II World Series, and was conference freshman of the year in 2015. In three seasons for the Mavericks, Madris hit .404 with 21 home runs (17 in 2017), 35 doubles and 124 RBI. He missed all but nine games of the 2016 season with a broken hand.