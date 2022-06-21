Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bligh Madris, center, gets doused with a cooler of ice by teammates Jack Suwinski, center rear, and Cal Mitchell, left rear, as he is interviewed after a 12-1 Pirates win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Former Colorado Mesa Maverick Bligh Madris went 3 for 4, recorded two RBI, scored once and stole one base in his majors debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
He started in the outfield and launched himself into some elite company right off the bat. He became the first Pirate to record three hits in his debut since Jason Kendall did so in 1996 and the first Pirate to have a hit, RBI, and stolen base in his debut since Andrew McCutchen.
Kendall played 15 seasons in the majors and made three All-Star Games with the Pirates. McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP, is often considered one of the greatest Pirates of the 21st century.
Madris’ first hit came in the the second inning when he sent a 1-1 sinker into the right field gap that scored Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Chavis. That kickstarted a scoring run for the Pirates and elevated them to a 12-1 win over the division rivals. Madris doubled in the sixth inning and then singled again in the seventh.
With his stellar debut, Madris is just the second Maverick alongside Sergio Romo currently in the big leagues.
Madris was called up on Sunday by the Pirates from AAA Indianapolis and became the 12th player to make his major debut for the team this season. On Monday, he made his debut with teammate Oneil Cruz, who drove in four runs.
Madris, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, played for the Mavericks from 2015-17. He was drafted in the ninth inning of the 2017 MLB Draft after being named an All-American. That season, Madris hit .422 with 17 home runs, 67 RBI, 14 doubles and four triples.
He became the first Maverick to be drafted in the first 10 rounds of the draft since Tom Franek was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth round in 1993.