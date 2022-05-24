Former Colorado Mesa University softball coach Ben Garcia, who took over the program at Northern Colorado in 2019, announced his retirement Monday.
"It has been a pleasure and honor to have served as UNC's head softball coach for the past four years," Garcia said in a release announcing his retirement. "Coming into this position, I wanted to help make a difference, and I think we have made positive strides to develop Northern Colorado softball to be a strong competitive Division I program.
"It is with bittersweet sorrow that I walk away from a passion that stems over 40 years of my life, but I look forward to my next adventure with my family."
Garcia led the Bears to three Big Sky Tournaments in his four seasons, and they reached the conference championship game in 2019.
He had tremendous success with the Mavericks, going 169-49 from 2015-18, winning three straight RMAC regular-season titles, back-to-back tournament titles and leading CMU to the Division II regionals three straight seasons.
College Track & Field
Headline
Sierra Arceneaux was voted the RMAC women's outdoor track athlete of the year, the conference announced Monday.
Arceneaux, a redshirt junior from Aurora, swept the 100 and 200 meters at the conference championships and anchored the Mavericks' third-place 4x100-meter relay team.
She's the first CMU track and field athlete to receive the award, which is voted on by the conference coaches.
In all, 23 CMU athletes received all-conference accolades, eight on the first team — the top three finishers in each individual event and the members of the winning relay teams receive first-team honors.
Arceneaux will compete in the 100, 200 and on the 4x100 relay team later this week in the NCAA outdoor national championships.
Also making the first team for the women were heptathletes Mica Jenrette and Sophie Lindauer and high jumper Josie Coffey.
Justin Thompson (long jump), Zayden Davis (110 hurdles) and Elijah Williams (100) made the men's first team.