Though his time as a Montrose coach was short, Jack LaBonde left a legacy that helped make the school’s wrestling history legendary.
LaBonde died earlier this month at the age of 94.
In his three-year stint, from 1957 through 1959, LaBonde guided Montrose to two of its 11 state titles.
His 1958 team finished second, five points behind Grand Junction.
LaBonde also coached individuals to six titles, including Bob Thompson, the state’s first four-time state champion in 1959. LaBonde himself was a state champion for Denver North High School in 1946.
LaBonde became the University of Northern Colorado coach beginning in the 1959-60 season. He coached in Greeley until 1981.
During that time, the Bears won five Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles.
He coached three individuals to NCAA Division I titles, including Jack Flasche of Fruita in 1962. Flasche was a two-time state champion for the Wildcats.
In the 1968-69 season, high schools reorganized into three classifications. LaBonde helped organize the Class A wrestling tournament and served as its director for 10 years while the tournament was held in Greeley.
The Colorado Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame honored LaBonde with their Lifetime Service to Wrestling award in 2008. He was also awarded various coach of the year honors in his career.