The next commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association has ties to the Western Slope.
Michael Krueger, who was a teacher, counselor and later and assistant principal and athletic director at Palisade High School, will succeed Rhonda Blanford-Green on July 1.
The CHSAA Board of Directors on Monday announced Krueger's hiring as the 10th commissioner of the governing body of high school athletics and activities in Colorado.
“Educationally-based, co-curricular activities and athletics serve a greater purpose, and it is the caring, dedicated and passionate people that make up our CHSAA staff and our membership that drive our incredible mission to provide opportunities for participation,” Krueger said in a release posted on CHSAANow.com.
“It is a privilege to serve and work alongside each and every one of these gifted leaders. We have an incredible platform through athletics and activities to really have a profound and positive impact on the lives of our students.”
Krueger began his teaching career in 1991 in middle school, then moved to Palisade High School in 1995, where he taught and was a counselor until 2006, when he became the assistant principal and AD.
While at Palisade, Krueger was a trustee of the Town of Palisade from 2006-12, including a four-year term as mayor pro tempore.
He left Palisade in 2013 to become the district athletics and activities director for Aurora Public Schools, where he spent four years. He left public education to work for USA Football, first as the director of coaching for the national governing body for the sport, which is associated with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He is currently the senior director of education for USA Football.
“Michael brings an exceptional amount of experience, knowledge and leadership to our Association,” CHSAA Board President Luke DeWolfe said in the release. “His unique background as a Colorado educator, counselor, coach, rural small-school athletic director and district athletic director in a large, urban school district were key considerations. That experience, coupled with Mike’s work with USA Football and his passion for educationally-based athletics in the state of Colorado are true assets to the Association.”
Krueger has been involved with CHSAA in a variety of roles.
He was a voting member of the CHSAA Legislative Council, chairman of the CHSAA football committee, the Western Slope League president and was on CHSAA's sports medicine advisory and softball committees. He was elected secretary of the Colorado Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors in 2006 and was the president of the CADA Board of Directors from 2015-18.
Blanford-Green, the first African-American woman to serve as commissioner of a state association, announced her retirement in December, effective at the end of the school year. After five years as commissioner, Blanford-Green will take over as president of the board of directors of USA Cheer.
Krueger was one of three finalists, along with Bethany Brookens, a current CHSAA assistant commissioner, and Christopher Noll, the District 11 athletic director in Colorado Springs.
“Honestly, when I just sit and think about the opportunity to work alongside this talented CHSAA staff and to serve next to our membership, who are easily the most dedicated, hard-working and caring people you will find anywhere on the planet, well, I just feel very blessed and humbled, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Krueger said.