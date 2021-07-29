In the spring, Jake Anderson and Brett Matthews were not exactly welcomed with open arms at Suplizio Field. Ditto for Cade Crader and Jimmy Dobrash.
The four played at rival Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schools and all made their way to Suplizio Field to play Colorado Mesa, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation most of this past season.
Ironically, all three pitchers — Matthews, Crader and Dobrash — ended their college careers at Suplizio Field during the RMAC Tournament. Anderson walked out of the stadium with the RMAC title after he and CU-Colorado Springs upended the Mavericks, then faced CMU again the next week in the South Central Regional.
“It’s kind of like a homecoming, too,” Anderson said of he and the other three RMAC products signing pro contracts with the Grand Junction Rockies. “We took the title away from (Mesa) on their home field, but it’s been comfortable. It feels like home now.”
Matthews, who played at CSU-Pueblo, which has always had a fierce rivalry with the Mavericks, credited CMU coach Chris Hanks for his shot with the Rockies.
“I was just planning on going home and training and just staying in shape and hoping for the best in July when the draft came, but I guess Jimmy (Johnson, Grand Junction’s manager) reached out to Hanks and he referred me, and then Jimmy called my coach over at Pueblo,” Matthews said. “I did fairly well against (CMU), my few starts I had against them, so it seems he liked what he saw and thought I could compete at this level.”
Matthews signed with Grand Junction last month and made his debut June 14, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. His first start was a week later in Billings, Montana, throwing six innings, but getting a no-decision in a game the Rockies rallied to win.
His first professional victory was June 27 at Suplizio, when he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine in a six-inning performance against Great Falls.
Several starting pitchers in the Pioneer League are converted relievers from their college days. Matthews has always been a starter, something he sees as an advantage.
“In college, I was mainly a starter throughout the season, and then once we got into the playoffs, they would throw me at the back end of the bullpen, so I had the best of both worlds,” he said. “I knew how (to start). I came in from the bullpen just to get my feet wet here, but starting has been my forte. I like starting a lot more, getting on a routine and sticking to that.”
Matthews (2-1) took his first loss of the season last Thursday when he had control issues in the fifth inning against Ogden, walking four and hitting one batter, leading to a seven-run inning. Until that game, when he walked five, free passes hadn’t been an issue — he has 50 strikeouts and 18 walks in 38 2/3 innings.
Crader and Dobrash, both Metro State graduates, joined the Rockies earlier this month. Crader, who threw a perfect game this spring for the Roadrunners against CSU-Pueblo, moved into the starting rotation after one relief appearance. He’s 1-0, with 15 strikeouts and only four walks in 14 1/3 innings as he builds his arm back up after logging 65 1/3 innings for the Roadrunners in an 8-1 season.
Dobrash, who was 7-1 for Metro his senior season, has appeared in four games with Grand Junction, his first three out of the bullpen. He got his first professional start on July 18 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, throwing 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He’s 1-0 with 18 strikeouts three walks in 17 2/3 innings so far, with a 7.64 ERA.
They’ve all used their familiarity with Suplizio and Grand Junction to their advantage. Anderson, who played first base for UCCS, has moved back to third base for the Rockies, and has built a reputation as Mr. Clutch, delivering two walk-off hits and a game-tying, two-run home run last Sunday at Suplizio against Rocky Mountain in a game the Rockies came back to win. Anderson is hitting .299 with eight doubles, two home runs and 27 RBI.
“I always have that mindset that whoever’s on the mound, no matter if he’s throwing 105 or 75, that I can’t be beat,” Anderson said. “Obviously, I’m going to get beat every now then, you know, seven times out of 10, but if I have that mindset and know that I can do that type of stuff, I feel like that gives my self-confidence a boost, relaxes me in the box, not trying to do too much.”
Moving across the diamond wasn’t without it hiccups early, he said, even though he’s played third base before.
“Going into UCCS, I was a third baseman, and then the COVID year happened and our first baseman didn’t take his extra year of eligibility so I got moved back to first,” he said. “I played there the whole year and when JJ said we need a third baseman, I got to work right away. The first couple of games were a little scary over there, obviously, I made a handful of errors, but once I got situated with certain angles and all that stuff, reading hops, I felt like I got back in there.”
Anderson played for Johnson in a summer league in Texas last year, so when the new GJ Rockies skipper was looking for players, he made a call to Colorado Springs.
“I got a call, actually on my birthday, playing golf,” he said. Good thing he answered — he ended up with a pro contract.
The level of consistency in the Pioneer League over the RMAC is the biggest difference the former Division II players said, in all aspects of the game. Matthews knows he’s going to face tough hitters throughout the lineup every time out.
“I honestly didn’t really see a big difference other than just guys have more tools,” Matthews said. “They have more tools here and they just have a better understanding of the game; they’re just a lot more talented. I wouldn’t say they’re better at the game, just their tools and their talent level is better. A lot more consistency.
“Top to bottom, I’ve seen in a couple teams where it’s every dude can hit.”