Akul Kot put on a show at Brownson Arena Friday and Saturday, leading Fort Lewis to the RMAC men's basketball tournament championship and quite likely the No. 1 seed in next week's South Central Regional tournament.
Kot was the no-doubt tournament MVP, following his 32-point semifinal performance with 23 in the Skyhawks' 82-76 championship game victory over Colorado School of Mines.
Fort Lewis (28-3) led the entire game and built a 15-point lead in the first half. The Orediggers (26-5) got it to single digits by halftime, 42-33.
Kot, who scored only nine points in the first half, hit a 3 with 12:03 left in the game, but Sam Beskind took the ball the length of the floor and drove right down the middle of the lane for a dunk. After a Fort Lewis turnover, Riley Schroeder went inside for a layup to pull Mines within four, 58-54.
The combination of Kot from the perimeter and Brenden Boatwright inside was too much for the Orediggers — Kot hit another 3 to put Fort Lewis back up 10, 66-56, with 9:22 remaining.
Mines got within four four different times in the final four minutes, but every time that happened, the Skyhawks had an answer.
Boatwright finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Obi Agbim scored 19 points off the bench for Fort Lewis.
Adam Thistlewood led Mines with 26 points and Brendan Sullivan had 17, and both made the all-tournament team.
Boatwright, Agbim and Junior Garboah of Fort Lewis were also on the all-tournament team, along with Joel Scott of Black Hills State and CMU's Blaise Threatt.
The South Central Regional pairings will be announced at approximately 9 tonight on ncaa.com — Fort Lewis, Colorado Mines, Colorado Mesa and Black Hills State, the RMAC's final four teams, should all receive berths, with the Skyhawks getting the RMAC's automatic bid.
Fort Lewis entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the region, with West Texas A&M, which is in today's championship game in the Lone Star Conference tournament, No. 2, followed by CMU, Angelo State, Black Hills State, Mines, Lubbock Christian and Texas A&M-Kingsville. Angelo State defeated Kingsville in the other Lone Star semifinal game Friday.
WOMEN
Regis got 24 points from Erin Fry and 13 each from Athena Saragoza and Sam Deem to hold off Colorado School of Mines 65-61 to win the RMAC tournament title and claim the automatic bid to the South Central Regional.
The Rangers (24-6) were ranked eighth in the region entering the tournament, with the Orediggers No. 3, followed by Black Hills State. The Yellow Jackets were upset in the quarterfinals and will have to wait until tonight's selections are announced on ncaa.com to see if they will make the eight-team regional.
Ashley Steffeck led the Orediggers (24-5) with 18 points, Megan Van de Graf had 11 point and 11 rebounds and Sammy Van Sickle 15 points.
Down three, Mines had the ball with 26 seconds remaining and set up a play for a 3-pointer. Regis defended the play well, forcing the Orediggers to call another timeout. Again, they ran a play trying to get someone free on the perimeter, and called time again with nine seconds remaining.
With six seconds left, Ashley Steffeck's 3-pointer bounced off the rim and the Rangers' Erin Stroberg grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She made one of two free throws with two seconds left to clinch the victory.
The women's selection show begins at 8:30 tonight on ncaa.com.