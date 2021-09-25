Ciaran Feeney scored 15 minutes into the second half as Fort Lewis upset No. 16 Colorado Mesa on Friday night in a nonconference men's soccer game at Maverick Field.
The Mavericks' Gabriel Peres scored 16:59 into the game on a penalty kick after a foul in the box, but Fort Lewis tied it in the 36th minute, with each team putting four shots on goal in the first half. CMU (6-2-0) took 10 shots in the first half, Fort Lewis (3-2-1) seven.
Colorado Mesa had a couple of chances in the opening minutes of the second half, but Joey Joiner's shot eight minutes in was saved by Fort Lewis keeper Peter Byrne, and another shot by Joiner five minutes later was blocked.
Feeney took a pass from Georgi Stoyanov for the go-ahead goal at the 60:34 mark and handing the Mavericks their second loss of the season, both in the past three matches.
In the final 20 minutes, the Mavericks took five shots to none for the Skyhawks. Byrne made three saves, another shot was blocked and one sailed wide of the goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Mesa's outside hitters combined for one more kill than Adams State's entire team Friday night in the Mavericks' 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 sweep in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match at Brownson Arena.
Holly Schmidt had 11 kills and Sydney Leffler 10, and with middle blockers Tye Wedhorn and Savannah Spitzer adding six and five kills, respectively, the Mavericks (7-3, 2-1 RMAC) handed Adams State (7-6, 3-1) its first conference loss of the season.
Behind its defense, which had 40 digs spread out with Libby Borgerding, Sabrina VanDeList and Kerstin Layman recording eight each, Schmidt seven and Jordan Woods six, Mesa took Adams State out of its system time and time again. The Grizzlies had five more hitting errors than kills, leading to a negative hitting percentage (-.056).
CMU hit .277 as a team, with 39 kills and 16 hitting errors. Solo blocks by Ashton Reese and Leffler led the Mavs on the front row, with Leffler adding three assisted blocks and Wedhorn four.
Alexandra MacAskill, a Palisade High School graduate, led Adams State with four ills and two assisted blocks.