Tim Foster has never bought into the “dumb jock” stereotype. Just the opposite.
“We do a thing every year with the freshmen and transfers and that presentation is, ‘Guys, be a good student, because I know and you know, there is no such thing as a dumb athlete,’ ” said the Colorado Mesa president, who recently announced he’s retiring in June.
“ ‘It’s not possible for you, under pressure, to be able to make the right decision consistently. And if you can’t, then you’re not a good athlete. Think about planning and adapting, and all the things you’re doing with people yelling and screaming and whistles and all those sorts of things. So if you’re not doing well in the classroom it’s because you’re not applying yourself.’ ”
The department’s overall GPA this past fall semester was 3.164, just above a B average.
“We thought for awhile above a 3.0, but no, these are smart young men and women and they need to be really focusing on (academics) because as the NCAA has recognized, most of them will not go pro,” Foster said, so the goal is raise the department GPA to 3.5, and as is their nature, the teams compete to see which can have the highest grades.
As the expectations in the classroom have risen, so have expectations on the playing field. Foster credits the coaches for raising the bar, even programs that are relatively new. Nearly every team this school year has been, or is currently, nationally ranked. The men’s basketball team was No. 1 until it was upset in the regional tournament, and this spring, the baseball and volleyball teams are No. 2 in their respective coaches’ polls.
Last winter, Colorado Mesa was the only Division II institution in the nation that qualified for the NCAA playoffs in all seven sports (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s wrestling), although all were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“They look at each of the programs that have been very successful and they start saying, ‘You know, we want to be like baseball, we want to be like volleyball, like women’s basketball.’ Then slowly but surely, success breeds success,” Foster said. “I think they put as much pressure on themselves as do I.”
During the 17 years Foster has run the ever-growing campus, he’s increased the number of sports in the department at a mind-boggling rate. CMU has 13 men’s and 14 women’s NCAA sports, plus cheerleading, and 14 programs have been added during his tenure.
To put that in perspective, nine of the 15 schools in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference sponsor a total of 14 or fewer sports, a statistic that surprised him.
When Foster was hired, one of the priorities was to increase enrollment, and, to that end, expand the physical campus. One avenue was to add sports to recruit more athletes, who, in turn, might have a friend or younger sibling consider attending CMU. The athletic department has grown from 292 student-athletes in the fall of 2004 to 717 in the fall of 2019, according to CMU’s 2021 Regional Impact Study. Overall campus enrollment has nearly doubled in that time, from 5,750 to 9,373.
“We were talking about growth … and part of it was how do we get more people from (Grand Junction) to go here and how do we get people from outside of here to come? Three of my sons went here (they played either soccer or lacrosse) and amongst their best friends are people from all over, from Arizona, from Hawaii, from New York, all across the country,” Foster said.
“I know so many employers who like (to hire) student-athletes because they have a work ethic, they deal with adversity, they will work in teams.”
There had to be a plan to more than double the size of the athletic department, which has a budget of roughly $9 million, which includes salaries, scholarships and all aspects of operations.
“In the first couple of years we were (saying), ‘This is what we want to do athletically.’ We knew that the department, we couldn’t just throw it all on there. I don’t care how talented they were, it wouldn’t have been manageable. So we were giving it to them in bite-sized pieces and they have the ability to adapt and pick up new sports,” said Foster, who grew up in Grand Junction.
Along with increasing the number of sports came a need for facility upgrades, which help in recruiting. Foster recalled a conversation he had with former football coach Russ Martin about recruiting to Grand Junction.
“His comment was, Grand Junction is the top of the heap in terms of communities and places to live,” Foster said. “So when you’re recruiting a kid and you say, ‘Do you want to go to this little place in this far-flung, or very rural location, or do you want to come to a medium-sized city in a beautiful region with a dedicated fan base?’ ’’
The community support is arguably the best in the conference. Foster has attended events at other RMAC schools, whether it was watching his sons play or catching a volleyball match after a meeting in Denver.
“Lisa (his wife) and I were two of the 20 people in the gym,” he said. “You just look around and go, really? This is it? And you come into our gym and you have the swim team taking their clothes off.”
The swimmers dress in layers and celebrate big plays by shedding layers until they’re in their competition suits.
As he sifts through the to-do list before he leaves his office in Lowell-Heiny Hall, Foster said the student-athletes’ success is what he’s most proud of. When CMU was approached by the Western Athletic Conference a few years ago about joining Division I, it was flattering, but Division II, he said, is the right fit for the school.
The worst part of the job? “Any time we have to separate with a coach.”
He’d love to celebrate CMU’s first team NCAA national championship in person before his time is up, and not to put more pressure on the school’s perennial challenger, but a trip to Cary, NC, this spring would be a nice going-away gift.
“We’ve never been able to go to the World Series, so if the baseball team goes this year, I think we’ll go,” he said of he and his wife, who’s also a big a sports fan. “That would be fun. When they’d be winning (in past years), Bryan or Chris (Hanks) would say, ‘You should come down.’ I said ‘I’m not going to be the guy that they’re winning and I come down and they lose.’ You know baseball people, they would be so mad.’’