Four Colorado Mesa athletes will receive awards from the Sportswomen of Colorado at its annual banquet this spring.
The organization honors female athletes at all levels and contributors to women’s athletics. Two of the Mavericks, Lily Borgenheimer and Marissa Gallegos, will be honored for the second straight year.
Borgenheimer, a fifth-year senior from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, won the 2022 Division II national championship in the 200-yard breaststroke, becoming the first individual swimming champion in program history. A 12-time All-American at CMU, Borgenheimer earned three All-America awards at Minnesota State before transferring to CMU after her sophomore season.
She holds eight program records, three RMAC championship records and has won 13 conference titles entering this season’s meet for the top-ranked women’s team in the nation.
Gallegos, a redshirt junior from Denver on the women’s wrestling team, will be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado for the second straight year. She placed third at last year’s national championships and is currently the top-ranked wrestler in the nation in the 123-pound weight class.
Last season, she finished 25-2 and was an academic All-American and the national wrestler of the month in February. Gallegos is 16-0 this season, with every match won by either pin or technical fall (she received one forfeit victory) and is 82-8 in her career.
Paige Adair, who graduated in May after a stellar career, will receive the college softball award. Adair was the South Central Region pitcher of the year in 2022 and a two-time RMAC pitcher of the year (2021, 2022). Adair, from Aztec, N.M., set a program record last season with a 1.30 ERA despite missing nearly a month with a knee injury.
She allowed 3.44 hits per seven innings, which ranked fourth in the nation. Adair, who was 44-10 in her career, threw two no-hitters last season, including one against RMAC runner-up Colorado Christian that helped the Mavericks claim the conference championship.
Shannon Feran will receive the organization’s award for triathlon after her third-place finish at the national championships this past fall.
Feran, a redshirt sophomore from Broomfield, led CMU to a runner-up team finish at nationals, with all seven athletes earning All-America honors. Feran completed the national triathlon in Tempe, Arizona, in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 20.6 seconds to win the bronze medal and first-team All-America status.
Her finish this season was her second top-10 finish at nationals after placing eighth in 2021. She’s also on CMU’s track team and competed on the swim team as a freshman.
The Sportswomen of Colorado banquet is March 12 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. Tanya Haave, Metro State’s women’s basketball coach and a former All-America basketball player at Tennessee, is the keynote speaker.