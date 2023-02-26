Colorado Mesa’s three returning national qualifiers are going back after placing in the top three Saturday at the Super Region VI tournament in Chadron, Nebraska.
And they’ll have one more on the flight to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, next month.
Two Mavericks, Collin Metzgar and Ryan Wheeler, reached the championship match in their respective weight classes, but both lost their title matches.
Metzgar lost a tough 5-3 decision in the 133-pound championship bout. He led 3-0, but Quentrevio Campbell of Chadron State scored an escape with nine seconds left and took Metzgar down with three seconds remaining in regulation to send the match to overtime. With 47 seconds left in overtime, Metzgar gave up a takedown.
Wheeler lost to Noah Hermosillo of Adams State 11-5 in the title match at 157, never able to get the upper hand. All of Wheeler’s points came on escapes, but after three, he gave up a takedown to fall further behind.
Dawson Collins was third at 125 pounds, defeating Quade Smith of Chadron State 4-1. After a scoreless first period, Collins opened the second in the down position and scored an escape and a takedown.
He gave up a late escape in the second period, then, as he did throughout the tournament, rode out his opponent in the third to secure a riding time point and the win.
Kash Anderson won his third-place match at 197 pounds 8-5 to qualify for his first national tournament.
Anderson scored a pair of first-period takedowns, then earned a penalty point and an escape in the second to lead 6-3. An early escape from the down position in the third period put him up 7-3, but despite being taken down with 15 seconds remaining, Anderson had already secured a riding time point.
Jason Bynarowicz just missed a spot at nationals, getting pinned by Adams State’s Hunter Tobiasson, a Grand Junction High School graduate, in 4:26 of the 184-pound third-place match.
Grand Junction graduate Josiah Rider, last year’s national champion at 157 pounds for Adams State, won the 149-pound title with a 4-0 victory over Jason Hanenberg of Western Colorado.
CMU’s first-year coach, Mike Mendoza, was voted the regional coach of the year after leading the Mavericks to an undefeated RMAC dual season. The Mavericks placed third in the regional with 101 points, behind Adams State (114) and Nebraska-Kearney (110.5)
Track & Field
Jordan Burnett was a double winner for the Colorado Mesa women’s track team, leading the Mavericks to a third-place finish with 97 points in the RMAC Championships in Alamosa. Colorado School of Mines won the women’s title with 139.50 points.
Burnett won the 400-meter dash in a national provisional qualifying time of 55.51 seconds, then edging teammate Sierra Arceneaux in the 200 meters. Burnett, only a freshman, won the 200 in 24.56 seconds, just ahead of Arceneaux’s 24.73, both provisional times. Kiana Jackson was second in the triple jump at 11.75 meters.
Mica Jenrette won her third consecutive pentathlon title and program-record sixth RMAC event on Friday, scoring 3,712 points, with Jordan Brockman third with 3,444 points, both provisional scores. Kira MacGill sprinted to the finish line to win the 5,000 meters.
The men’s team placed sixth with 68.83 points. CU-Colorado Springs won the title with 143 points.
Dayne Ortega was second in the men’s 400 dash in 49.08 seconds and Mateo Casados was third in the 200 — Elijah Williams, who has battled injuries during the indoor season, qualified for the finals of the 60 and 200 meters, but did not compete in either.
Zayden Davis was second in the men’s 60 hurdles in a national provisional time of 8.0 seconds, only .02 behind Everett Delate of Mines. Justin Thompson tied for second in the high jump, clearing 2.02 meters.
Triple-jumper Gunner Rigsby, who had one of the top distances in the nation this season, suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month in the Minnesota Massive Meet.
Baseball
After scoring four runs in the top of the second inning in the series finale at Northwest Nazarene, Colorado Mesa managed to score only one more run the rest of the way in an 8-5 loss.
Robert Sharrar opened the second with a home run and Kennedy Hara followed with a triple. He scored when Declan Wiesner reached on an error, and Caleb Thomasen ripped a two-run home run.
The Nighthawks, who won three of four games in the series, scored four runs in the bottom of the third to go up 5-4 against starter Jacob Rhoades, who allowed five runs on six hits in his three innings of work.
Sharrar and Hara reached on back-to-back errors to lead off the sixth and Wiesner’s groundout moved them up. Paul Schoenfeld grounded out to second, getting Sharrar home with the tying run, but relievers Emilio Flores and Anthony Durbano combined to allow three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Mavs (6-5) got only one base runner in the final two innings and have lost five of their past seven games.
Men’s Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa scored three goals in the final five minutes of the game, but lost 12-11 to Belmont Abbey.
Jed Brummett scored five goals for the Mavs (2-1), giving him 11 in the past two games and 14 on the season.
Brummett scored with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining to get the No. 19 Mavs within one goal, but Belmont Abbey, which is receiving votes in the national poll, defended three shots, and Caleb Schrieber’s shot with two seconds left went wide of the goal.
Beach Volleyball
The Mavericks finished 1-3 in the Cactus Classic in Tucson, losing 4-1 to Arizona State and 3-2 to the University of Arizona.
Mesa’s only win came Friday, 5-0 over the University of Texas-El Paso.
Against Arizona, CMU won the No. 1 and No. 2 matches, with Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann winning 21-15, 21-15 at No. 1 and Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson winning 15-21, 23-21, 16-14 at No. 2.
The Mavs’ No. 4 duo of Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList finished the weekend 3-1.