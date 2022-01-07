A freshman wrestling on the high school varsity team gets noticed. When you’re from a family of champions, the spotlight becomes brighter.
The bloodlines of Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart and Tatum Williams flow with champions. Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker and Tel Geyer come from family trees of state titlists.
Stewart’s father, Brandon, won three state titles at Meeker. Relatives Jacob and Gary also earned state championships.
Stewart has wrestled since he was six and feels no pressure because of his last name.
“I just love wrestling. I just want to wrestle to my expectations, and I have high expectations,” he said. “I’m not worried about what other people expect.
“Everybody probably wants to win state, and that’s a goal for the end of the year. But just getting better and continuing to find ways to win. Right now Fruita is on a roll, doing really good. It’s a very young team with a lot of freshmen in there. It’s a really good atmosphere.
Brandon Stewart is lending a hand at practices.
“He’s in the room and he helps out a lot. He’s very knowledgeable and all our coaches know a lot,” Stewart said of his father.
Wrestling isn’t the only topic in the Stewart household. “We talk and watch a lot of wrestling, but there are a lot of other priorities too,” Stewart said.
Williams follows in the footsteps of his brother Terrance, a 2018 state champion for Palisade.
“I was probably four or five when I started wrestling. I have five brothers and one sister and I really look up to Terrance,” Williams said. “I’d like to take state more than once. And he has definitely set the bar high. Especially since I’m wrestling at 182 as a freshman and he took state at 182, I’d really like to go place at state for Terrance.”
The pressure for Williams to excel is self-imposed
“Every day when I walk into the wrestling room, I think about it. I put it on myself. I really don’t think anyone else expects anything but I expect myself to be even better,” Williams said.
Toothaker’s family tree contains one of the Western Slope’s most interesting wrestlers. His uncle Dustin, a 1997 state champion at Central, wrestled for four different schools. In 1996, he placed second at state for Hotchkiss. In 1995, he was second at state for Palisade, and as a freshman he finished third for Cedaredge.
Toothaker gets some help dealing with the pressure.
“I’ve always had a bunch of help for me,” Toothaker said. “My uncle Dustin helps me talk it down. Out of the pressure. I have always had good teams to help support me.”
Does he believe there are expectations for him to be just as good?
“Yeah, a little bit. I feel I have to live up to the name and I think I have had a very good start,” Toothaker said.
Geyer’s brother, Trey, was a two-time state champion and four-time state finalist.
“I first started wrestling when I was five years old. I stopped for a while because I wanted to try basketball. I came back in sixth grade and started wrestling again and kinda fell in love with it,” Geyer said. “I thought it would be good for self discipline to become, like a better person. So I thought it would be fun to try it again, kinda like running, competing.
“I kinda feel that sometimes I get put in the shadow a little bit. But then I am excited for the high school season so that I can break through without being in his shadow.”
Geyer does feel some pressure because of his brother’s success.
“At some points yes, but at the same time everybody will be proud of me no matter what. As long as I give my best and give my 110%, everyone will be proud of me,” Geyer said.
For freshmen to have success in the middle to upper weights is exceptional. Stewart (132), Toothaker (138) and Williams (182) have been up to the task.
All three, as well as Geyer (106) are having successful first-year seasons. Geyer (14-1) and Toothaker (14-3) placed second and third. respectively. at the Warrior Classic. Williams (8-2) won the Arapahoe Invitational last month and Stewart (12-3) was one match win away from a medal at the Warrior.
As fans and families follow their prep careers, so will the spotlight.