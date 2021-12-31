The Grand Valley welcomed a slew of new coaches to various high school teams in 2021.
At Fruita Monument High School, both the boys basketball team and baseball team have new leaders. Grand Junction welcomed a new football coach and the Palisade boys basketball team also has a new coach roaming the sideline.
END OF AN ERA
Ray McLennan left quite a legacy on the baseball diamond at Fruita Monument. In his 14 seasons as the coach of the Wildcats, McLennan posted a record of 158-95, 85-37 in Southwestern League play. Fruita has won the past six SWL titles.
He announced his retirement in October and, not long after, his successor was announced — longtime assistant coach Casey Sullivan.
“I’ve been at this for so long and didn’t want to have unanswered questions on whether or not I could make it as a coach. Because once you leave coaching, it’s tough to get back in,” Sullivan, who also teaches global studies at Fruita 8/9 School, said in November. “Working with the kids is where it’s at. My mom knew I was going to be a teacher by the time I was in sixth grade.”
Sullivan joined McLennan’s staff in 2009. When McLennan announced his retirement, he personally recommended Sullivan to take over the team.
ROOM TO GROW
Landon McKee took over a Tigers program in search of stability. Mike Sirko retired in the summer of 2020 after three seasons as coach. Ed Johnson served as an interim for the COVID-19-shortened season as the Tigers finished 1-4.
McKee served as defensive coordinator under Joe Ramunno at Palisade for 10 seasons before accepting his new role in January 2021.
As McKee and his staff laid the groundwork for future success and revitalization of Grand Junction football by implementing their schemes and culture, the team struggled in 2021.
The Tigers went 1-9 and scored double-digit points only twice. That said, they ended the season on a high note by beating Gateway 56-12 for McKee’s first win.
“I’m so proud of these kids. They’ve been fighting all year long. There’s nothing easy about being 0-9 and they gave everything they had,” McKee said after the win with a beaming smile.
The Tigers have a strong core of contributors returning next season, including mobile QB Isaiah Biocic and All-Conference players Landon Grossnickle and Will Wharton.
OPTIMISM ON THE HARDWOOD
The boys basketball teams at Fruita Monument and Palisade are in the early stages of new eras.
In September, Jake Higuera was hired to lead the Wildcats (3-6) after a successful run as the head coach for the De Beque boys basketball team. He’s tasked with returning Fruita to its winning ways after the unexpected resignation of his predecessor Ryan Hayden.
Higuera is implementing a faster offense and the change has yielded mixed results early on. The Wildcats have struggled to close out games, losing three games by three points or fewer. However, the team has flashed potential with a lethal offense and a range of reliable scorers.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, hired Cory Hitchcock to lead the program in April after Clay Kame moved to Florida with his wife. Hitchcock led the Glenwood Springs boys basketball team to the playoffs every year from 2010-18. From there, he coached the women’s and men’s teams at the NAIA school the University of Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Nine games into Hitchcock’s tenure, the Bulldogs are 3-6 and have lost two games by five points or fewer.