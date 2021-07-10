On the hottest day in recorded history in Grand Junction, the Boise Hawks took advantage of how the ball flies in the heat at Suplizio Field.
Boise hit four home runs and scored in all but three innings, routing the Grand Junction Rockies 16-5. Behind a 21-hit barrage, Boise won the second lopsided game in the first three games of the series — the Hawks won the opener 12-2, with Grand Junction scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday in a 4-3 win.
GJ starter Michael Flynn (1-4) was roughed up for nine runs on 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings, including a three-run home run in the fourth by Myles Miller. He walked two and struck out seven.
The Hawks' Alejandro Rivero added a solo home run in the fifth and Byron Smith hit a three-run home run off Tyler Johnson in the seventh. Wladimir Galindo added a two-run blast in the ninth.
Luke Roskam hit his fifth home run of the season for Grand Junction (22-19) in the fifth inning.
Leadoff hitter Nate Scantlin went 3 for 5 and scored one run in Grand Junction's 13-hit attack. Kelvin Maldonado, Roskam and Alexis Monge also had two-hit games. Monge, a 5-foot-5 shortstop, is a recent signee who played in the independent Empire League in the fall of 2020 and was making his debut for the Rockies, who remain 4 1/2 games behind Ogden in the Pioneer League South Division.
The Raptors are in the midst of a six-game series with North Division leader Missoula, losing two of the first three games, including Friday's game, a 7-1 Paddleheads victory.
The Rockies have three games remaining with Boise, then have a chance for a late push for the first-half championship, playing seven straight against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, the team with the worst record in the Pioneer League. Included in that stretch is a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on July 15, with the first game a home game for Rocky Mountain after the teams' July 1 game in Colorado Springs was rained out.
The first four games of that seven-game set are in the first half of the season — the second half begins on July 17.