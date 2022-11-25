The last time Delta High School played on the biggest stage in Class 2A football was — weird.
Nov. 30, 2019, was a blustery day at the CSU-Pueblo ThunderBowl. The Sterling Tigers scored two defensive touchdowns against the Panthers and clinched the game on a flea flicker, of all plays, to win 27-19.
“That was a unique game. The wind was something, like 55 miles per hour … We held them to around 200 yards of offense and they really only drove once I thought we played well but sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way,” said Delta coach Ben Johnson, who has overseen the program’s development into a 2A powerhouse in his decade-plus tenure. “You need to take care of the ball, number one. Turnovers are a killer at this level. And, number two, you need to be sound in all three phases of the game.”
The 2022 Panthers are one of the most well-rounded teams in its class. And on Saturday in the 2A Championship game against Eaton, they have the opportunity to move on from past heartbreak to make Delta title town.
These Panthers are a little different than the 2019 pack. This year’s team is a much better running team, Johnson said.
The headliners for Delta (12-0) are running backs Konner Workman, a senior, and Esai Carrillo, a junior. Both have 900-plus yards on the ground — Delta is the only school in 2A to have such a tandem — with Carrillo posting a team-high 972 yards, with 10 touchdowns.
Delta leaned on the duo to create some offense when sophomore quarterback Ty Reed missed most of the regular season due to injury. Since returning, Reed has been able to sling it while Workman and Carrillo work their magic to create a dynamic attack. Carrillo had 215 yards from scrimmage in No. 1 Delta’s 24-17 semifinal win over No. 4 The Classical Academy last week and Reed tossed three touchdowns, including a 46-yard screen to Carrillo.
None of that would be possible if not for the big guys up front.
“The O-line plays really hard,” Johnson said. “And I think our two backs are really special. They run hard, and have great speed and vision.”
Workman is the heart and soul of the team, Johnson said. On top of being a back who eats up the tough yardage, he’s a missile of a linebacker as he roams from sideline to sideline.
Late in the fourth against TCA, up 24-14, the Panthers were attempting to keep the Titans from scoring a late touchdown. Workman, who has the 15th-most tackles in Colorado with 130, was roughed up on a play. During a water break, uniform dirtied from a day of defensive domination, he winced in pain as torn athletic tape fell off his arms.
“There was no way I was coming out,” Workman said after the win. “They were all playing through injuries for me, you get dinged up and tired. But whoever plays through the tiredness wins.”
Workman has been on varsity since his freshman season, though he saw limited time in 2019. His brother, Nathan, was the top receiver on that team.
“The biggest similarities between us and the 2019 team are the scrappiness and a great defense,” Workman said. “It would be redemption for all of us. It would be great to win it for all for us, my brother and the community.”
Johnson and his staff have cooked up strong special teams while learning from 2019. Senior kicker Jose Olivas is 5 of 5 on field goals this year with a long of 38 yards. His leg swayed the balance in Delta’s quarterfinal game against Alamosa as he pinned the Mean Moose within their 16-yard line on each of their first three possessions.
So after learning from 2019, Delta now has a dynamic offense, a stifling defense led by a linebacker with the heart of a hero and a clutch special teams that can make points when drives stall.
But is that enough?
No. 2 Eaton (11-1) is the two-time defending champions. The Reds are the equivalent of an SEC blue blood in 2A. Not only do they have the on-field success, but their influence bleeds into college football and even to the pro game with the likes of Austin Ekeler playing on Sundays.
This year’s Eaton team has outscored opponents 482-98. Their lone loss was a season-opening, 19-16 slugfest against TCA.
Quarterback Walker Martin has thrown 33 touchdowns to just five interceptions and more than 2,000 yards this season. He has 468 rushing yards and six touchdowns to boot. Eaton also has four players with 300-plus rushing yards and, as a team, averages a ridiculous 7 yards per carry.
Delta’s defense has shut down opponents all season long — some with great offenses, some with bad ones.
Each phase of the team has worked as one to bring Delta to this doorstep. And now, the biggest test the team has faced all season is the only thing keeping Delta from stepping through that doorway to glory.
“We’re going to prepare like we have all year. They have special athletes that we want to make sure to make it hard for them to get the ball. There are a couple of kids who we will have to double in certain situations. On offense, we’ll need to be aggressive,” Johnson said. “We’re preparing how we did for the first game. I just think any time you can give the kids consistency and preparation, they appreciate that.”