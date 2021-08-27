Amateur Jun Ho Won, a graduate student on the University of Denver golf team, is in a three-way tie for the early lead of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open.
Won birdied the first four holes Thursday and five in all on the front nine, making the turn at 32 after giving one stroke back with a bogey-5 on No. 9. He came in with three birdies and two bogeys on the back to card a 5-under-par 66, along with three pros in the field.
Jake Staiano, a pro out of Denver who was the runner-up at the Colorado Open earlier this month, shot a 34 on the front nine. After a bogey on No. 10, the former Colorado State and Valor Christian golfer finished strong, with birdies on No. 14 and 17, then made an eagle-2 on No. 18 to shoot a 66.
Ben Geyer, a pro out of Arbuckle, California, also is at 5-under 66 after the first round and had an eagle-3 on the par-5 second hole. He carded only one bogey the entire round and added four birdies, two on the front and two more the back.
Also shooting a 66 was pro John Murdock, a former player from the University of Wyoming.
There’s another group at 4-under 67 after the first round of the three-day event at Tiara Rado, which had a couple of lengthy lightning delays, backing up the groups teeing off in the afternoon.
Amateurs Anthony Arrieta of Denver and Tyler Severin, a junior at the University of Wyoming, and two pros Jhared Hack of Florida and Ryan Emery of Arizona, are one stroke behind the leaders entering the second round.
Mitch Carlson, the 2020 champion, had a rough front nine, carding a 41 and is at 4-over 75 entering today’s second round.