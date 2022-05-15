It shouldn’t have worked out like this.
A 25-year-old becoming the coach for a junior college baseball team fresh off a 12-34 season sounds like a recipe for disaster. Yet, it was one for success.
Twenty-six years — all 30-plus win seasons — and 10 conference coach of the year awards later, Wabash Valley (Illinois) College coach Rob Fournier is being immortalized in the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
“I was just having dinner with my wife (Jennifer) and a coach at a convention where the NJCAA had its meeting. He said ‘Hey, congratulations’ and I just said, ‘For what?’ " Fournier recalled. “About an hour later, my athletic director (Mike Carpenter) called and gave me the news.”
Fournier grew up in California who played shortstop at Ventura Community College and was an All-Conference center fielder for Division III MacMurray College, which is now closed.
After his collegiate playing career, Fournier spent some time as an assistant coach — he was the recruiting coordinator for MacMurray. Back then, the pay was hardly representative of the hours of work he was putting in, but he didn’t mind.
“It’s what made me happy. The competing part and learning the game. I just love being around it,” Fournier said. “The fun part is coaching the actual game. But the more you get into it, the more you realize it's managing people and young people. The game is one thing but developing young men is a big part of it, too.”
Like any new coach, Fournier first focused solely on winning. But he quickly learned just how many little twists and turns there are that make the path to success so difficult to traverse.
“(A turning point was) being patient and understanding with young people, and letting them know that you care. I had to understand how important it is to spend time organizing. It’s not just baseball, you’re building a whole program,” Forunier said. “You have to learn how to fundraise, learn how to organize practices. There’s so much more to it than just baseball.”
Fournier stuck with it because he’s a loyal, honest man.
Wabash Valley took a chance on the 25-year-old and he wanted to make sure the school administration didn’t regret it. He repaid the small junior college in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, with his heart and soul.
“It was a challenge to me to rebuild the program, put my head down and work really hard,” Fournier said. “That took so much time that I didn’t even think of other opportunities, I just wanted to get this program to where it was respectable.”
It’s safe to say Fournier did that.
The Warriors have won 13 regular season Great Rivers Athletic Conference titles and the 2017 team finished third at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. That Wabash Valley team beat the College of Southern Nevada 11-4 to open the tournament and survived a 12-11 nail-biter against Cowley (Kansas) College.
Fifteen players on that team went on to play at a Division I college.
Aaron Barrett played for Fournier in 2007-08. He’s known today as a reliable reliever for the the better part of the decade for the Washington Nationals and a World Series champion.
But Barrett’s journey had an important turning point at Wabash.
“I remember I was a freshman and there was an instance where I’m pitching out there. Rob wanted a pitch and I didn’t believe in that and I threw it and gave it a homer. I gave him a look like, ‘Your fault, not mine.’ That was my first wake-up call that this really isn’t about me,” Barrett said. “After that inning ended, we had my first man-to-man conversation where he held me accountable. From that point forward, I learned what it meant to be a man, respect coaches and play the game the right way.”
Barrett now pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Class AAA affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, but he hasn’t forgotten about Fournier.
“The most memorable (moments with him) are when I was pitching in the big leagues and seeing Rob after,” Barrett said. “I saw him this past offseason and told him to his face that I wouldn’t be where I’m at (without) him. He was the first stepping stone. He and Wabash were a big part of the foundation of me.”
While Fournier has played mentor to some, he has also sought to make his own proud.
Tom Lenz coached Fournier and has seen him grow into the man he is. He noticed early on that Fournier bought into the “We not Me” philosophy.
“His ability as a young coach to stay the course and mature beyond his years and to create what he has created is incredible,” Lenz said. “I went over to watch Wabash Valley and my son’s team. One of Rob’s hitters did not take a great 3-1 swing. And Rob’s immediate comment was, ‘Write that down, we gotta be better on 3-1’ and there are a lot of coaches who wouldn’t even do that.”
Winning isn’t the cause for Fournier’s legend, it’s merely the symptom of his attention to detail, loyalty and care for his players.
But on brand for him, Fournier credits those around him for the success.
“To do what I love to do, you have to be around great people. My family, parents, and sister are my glue,” he said. “If you don’t have support like that, you won’t make it.”