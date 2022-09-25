Central’s Jenna Fraser delivers a pitch Saturday during the Warriors’ 7-5 victory over Conifer in the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park. Fraser, below, also hit two home runs — including a walk-off, two-run shot. EllaGrace Kellerby, bottom, also hit a two-run home run in the Warriors’ win over Conifer. Central finished 4-0 in the Southwestern Classic.
Central’s Jenna Fraser connects on the first of her two home runs Saturday in the Warriors’ 7-5 victory over Conifer at the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park. Fraser’s second home run was a walk-off, two-run shot.
Central’s EllaGrace Kellerby connects on a two-run home run Saturday in the third inning of the Warriors’ 7-5 victory over Conifer at the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park.
Jenna Faser
chs bailey ritterbush double
chs allison brunk
chs aspen satterfield
chs tuscani ritter
chs aspen satterfield charges from 3rd to make the play
Jenna Fraser has ascended to the top spot in the pitching circle for Central High School’s softball team.
With the graduation of Kennedy Vis, who signed with Colorado Mesa, Fraser, who split pitching duties with Vis last fall, is now one of the senior leaders.
”Jen’s throwing a great, great year for us,” coach Aaron Berk said. “She’s stepped up huge after losing Kennedy last year; she’s been awesome. We’ve got a little freshman group and with (EllaGrace) Kellerby being a sophomore, I’m excited to see those kids grow and see this.”
Fraser led both in the pitching circle and at the plate Saturday morning for the Warriors, hitting a pair of home runs, including a two-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 7-5 victory over Conifer in the Southwestern Classic at Canyon View Park.
After Conifer scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5, Berk knew the Warriors were OK.
”They came back but I felt confident with my two seniors; one of them was going to do something, whether Bailee gets on and Jenna gets a base hit to score her or either one of them does it.”
One of those seniors, Bailee Ritterbush, worked a walk ahead of Fraser. Some coaches would opt to bunt Ritterbush over, but with Fraser at the plate, Berk instructed her to swing away.
She did, ripping a home run to left, bringing the Warriors streaming out of the dugout as Fraser rounded the bases, grinning.
”It was right down the middle,” Fraser said of the pitch that won the game for the Warriors, who scored four runs in the third inning on two-run home runs by Fraser and Kellerby. “We started to adjust to how she was throwing and what she was throwing.”
Fraser’s first home run came in the third inning after Ritterbush doubled to the fence in left, and with two out, Aspen Satterfield doubled to the wall in center. Kellerby drove a pitch out to left for a 4-0 lead.
A solo home run by Jesse Nichols in the fourth got Conifer on the board, but Fraser was in control after that, retiring seven in a row.
The Lobos, though, used a couple of errors and a two-run double by Ryli Metcalf, who advanced to third on the throw to the plate. She scored the tying run on a hot grounder to third by Kellyn Dougherty.
”It helped pull our team together, helped us work as a team,” Fraser said of the close game — Central won its first two games of the tournament 12-0 and 9-0. “I think we’re definitely working more as a team now.”
The tournament was a good one for the Warriors, who were stinging after their loss to Fruita Monument last week. Central (12-6) won another close game, holding off Frederick 4-3 to go undefeated in the tournament, preparing them for the stretch run of the Southwestern League season. It was only the second loss of the season for the Golden Eagles (14-2).
”You could go 10-0 out of the gate and then lose your next 12 games and it doesn’t do anything for you,” Berk said. “You’ve got to play better at the end of the year, you’ve got to get better, that’s when you want to play your best. I think we’re slowly making that turn. Losing to Fruita the other day kind of opened our eyes and put us on notice that one, we’re not as good as we think we are, and two, we’ve got to play better as a team.
”We talk about it all the time, Jenna can come out and throw 15 strikeouts, and that’s awesome for her, but if we don’t give her any support ... she’s got eight other players out there with her. You’ve got to play team ball, one kid isn’t going to do it for you. Yes, Jenna threw a great game and got the two home runs, but she wasn’t in that position by herself, and I think the kids are starting to understand that.”
Fraser was again instrumental in the victory over Frederick, allowing three runs — two earned — on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort. She also had two of Central’s six hits and one of their two RBI in the win. Bryle West also had an RBI and Emma Grabau scored two runs.