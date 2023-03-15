Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers (72) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The free-agent signings of right tackle Mike McGlinchey, top, and left guard Ben Powers, below, signal that new Broncos coach Sean Payton wants a solid offensive line that can protect the quarterback and open holes in the running game.
The Associated Press
Photos by The Associated Press
Sean Payton isn’t one to waste time when it comes to protecting the most expensive player on the team.
When Payton was hired in New Orleans in 2006, the Saints had spent the previous season with a 3-13 record and the big boys up front were ranked in the bottom third of the league for both pass- and run-blocking efficiency. By the time Week 1 rolled around, four of the five starters protecting Drew Brees were different and it was a vastly improved unit, both in terms of efficiency and the 10-6 record.
With the Broncos, the changes aren’t quite so drastic and they don’t need to be. But there’s no doubt that the first Payton-era offseason is kicking off with a similar focus on blocking.
The Broncos were top 10 in both run and pass block win rate last season, although the efficiency was in the middle of the pack. There were also performances like Dalton Risner, who was among the top 10 guards league-wide in run block win rate but struggled in pass-blocking situations.
It’s complicated, especially when factoring in Garett Bolles’ injury and the progression of linemen like Quinn Bailey, who could fight for a starting spot this season. But there are two offensive line additions made by the Broncos at the start of Payton’s tenure that signal what most old-school football fans already know — offensive success starts with the dudes in the trenches. That investment is a combined $139 million.
The more expensive of the two is the $87.5 million over five years for Mike McGlinchey, who is absolutely an immediate upgrade at right tackle, especially given the frequent injuries the Broncos have dealt with at that spot in recent years. But it’s important to temper expectations a little bit. My initial reaction was remembering McGlinchey as an absolute monster at Notre Dame and his status as a top-10 pick. While the size that made him a premier prospect (6-foot-8 and 300-plus pounds) is definitely still a factor, the results are a little more mixed.
He’s an elite run blocker, no doubt. He’s consistently among Pro Football Focus’ top five right tackles for run blocking. But his pass-blocking grade of 58.3 grade during his fourth season in 2021 is worse than Bolles’ during his rookie season. It improved somewhat during the 2022 season, as McGlinchey worked with specialized coaches on that part of his game, but it wasn’t enough for the 49ers to invest in him, especially for the traditionally expensive tackle position. The total money spent on McGlinchey is a lot for someone who’s guarding a quarterback whose mobility is only going to wane in the coming seasons. McGlinchey is only 28, however, with elite physical ability and some improvement shown. In the right blocking scheme, with the right guys around him, he could be a Pro Bowl selection.
At four years and $51.5 million, the newest interior lineman for the Broncos is much more of a sure thing. Ben Powers is a strong-yet-agile guard who can grade pavement or get outside for screens. Last year, he was second among guards in run-block win rate and 10th for blocking in pass situations. According to the Baltimore Sun, he was a cap casualty who the Ravens didn’t want to let go.
“Ben has probably improved as much as anybody on our team,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta told the Sun in January. “And Ben is a guy who we’d love to keep. My feeling is Ben is probably going to be sought after in free agency, based on the way he played this year.”
Regardless of whether they pan out — it’s impossible to read the injury tea leaves in football — these two signings show the Broncos are on a familiar roadmap to the early Saints. For New Orleans, at least, it was the first step to an eventual Super Bowl victory.