Sean Payton isn’t one to waste time when it comes to protecting the most expensive player on the team.

When Payton was hired in New Orleans in 2006, the Saints had spent the previous season with a 3-13 record and the big boys up front were ranked in the bottom third of the league for both pass- and run-blocking efficiency. By the time Week 1 rolled around, four of the five starters protecting Drew Brees were different and it was a vastly improved unit, both in terms of efficiency and the 10-6 record.