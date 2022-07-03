When Caleb Farmer first came to Grand Junction, the California native had modest aspirations of making the travel team for the Colorado Mesa baseball team.
Five years and one stellar collegiate career later, Farmer is starring for the Grand Junction Rockies and building his stock for the MLB draft later this month.
“It’s been a pretty crazy journey. Mesa was my only offer out of high school … it’s been kind of crazy to see how everything has worked out and how things are continuing to unfold,” Farmer said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”
Local baseball fans are familiar with Farmer’s knack for power hitting and smart defensive play at the third-base corner. After Mesa’s season ended in the Division II playoffs against Angelo State, Farmer took a couple of weeks off to rest. He then joined the Rockies for their home-opening series against the Boise Hawks in June.
His choice for summer ball was either here or in Kansas, where he had planned to play with his younger brother. But he chose Grand Junction to improve his stock in the MLB draft July 17-19.
Farmer wasted no time picking up where he left off with the Mavericks. He went 2 for 4 and hit a two-run home run in his debut, and his hitting hasn’t cooled off much.
In 80 at-bats, Farmer is hitting an even .300 with a .424 on-base percentage and .550 slugging percentage heading into Saturday night’s game against Northern Colorado. All three of those figures rank in the top six on the team for qualifying batters and he has only looked more comfortable in purple pinstripes with each game. His six home runs leads the team and is the most in the Pioneer Baseball League among hitters with fewer than 100 at-bats.
Farmer’s performance has been impactful to the most important figure of all — wins.
Instead of extra innings, the Pioneer League settles ties with a knockout round, with one batter from each team participating in a home run derby.
Farmer won his first knockout in the PBL in the Boise series when he hit a high-arching home run that bounced off the left field foul pole at Suplizio Field. Then, in the Rockies’ home series against the PBL South-leading Ogden Raptors, Farmer won back-to-back knockouts — on the same day, with the teams playing a doubleheader.
“I still feel like I’m right at home. The only real change is I’ve got a different group of guys and coaching staff,” Farmer said.
There are some differences between this level and college, though.
“The pace of play seems to be a little bit slower, but we’re trying to interact with fans, so we do a lot of these little things (in between innings) that I love, it makes it a lot more fun for everybody,” Farmer said. “I also see a lot more off-speed pitches at this level. In college, I would say I was guaranteed one fastball every at bat. But I remember last week, I didn’t see a fastball for five-straight at bats. These pitchers have more in their arsenal to work with.”
Until the draft, Farmer is content with staying put. He sees Grand Junction as a potential long-term home and is pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice at CMU.
That’s quite the journey for a kid who had modest expectations for himself when first settled in Grand Junction.
Rockies breathing down Raptors’ neck: After a month and a half of uneven performances, the Rockies (18-15) are starting to settle down.
GJ is 8-3 since embarking on a two-week homestand on June 21 and has outscored opponents (Ogden and Northern Colorado) 58-41.
The Rockies’ pitching staff opened the season inconsistent but has come into its own over the past two weeks. In the second game of a doubleheader against the Raptors on June 23, Jacob Wesselman threw a complete game (seven innings) and allowed five hits, one run, one walk, one home run and had five strikeouts.
The Rockies won four games in the six-game series over the division-leading Raptors and entering Saturday night’s game, were 1½ games behind Ogden for first place in the South Division.
After three days off, the Rockies opened a home series against the Northern Colorado Owlz, whom they split a series with from June 14-19.
Like that series, GJ has opened this one with three straight wins.
Casey Petersen, a designated hitter, has hit two home runs in the series, and is 3 for 7 at the plate with six RBI, including a grand slam that won Friday night’s game. Josh Elvir, who splits time between DH and right field, is 4 for 11 this series with four runs scored and two RBI.
On the mound, the Rockies got a strong performance from Izzy Fuentes on June 30. Fuentes (2-3) threw five innings in which he allowed four hits, three walks and struck out five of the 21 batters he faced.
GJ dug into the bullpen the rest of the game, and the Owlz (12-18) mustered only one hit against Roberto Baldenebro, Michael Townsend and Trevin Reynolds. Reynolds, a CMU graduate, picked up his fourth save of the season.
If the Rockies win this Owlz series, which wraps up Monday, they could take first place from the Raptors.
The Raptors took two of three games against Boise (13-20) and began a three-game series against Idaho Falls (19-13) Saturday night.
Where They Rank: Nico Popa is still among the most reliable hitters in the PBL.
The University of Pittsburgh product is hitting .404, the sixth-best in the league. Of the seven PBL hitters with a .400-plus average, only one has registered more at bats than Popa’s 141. His 57 hits rank second in the PBL, and his .448 OBP and .582 slugging rank 11th and 13th, respectively. Aside from Popa, few Rockies rank toward the top in the PBL in counting stats. But in pitching, Rockies are starting to infiltrate the top 10.
Josh Agnew and Fuentes rank fourth and fifth in the PBL in strikeouts. Agnew has fanned 35 in 37⅓ innings and Fuentes has 34 in 31⅓ innings.
Meanwhile, Trevin Reynolds’ 3.00 ERA is the 11th best in the PBL.
Another RMAC coach in PBL: The Owlz announced Tuesday that the franchise plucked Robby Bales from Colorado School of Mines to be its new manager.
Bales has been with the Orediggers since 2019 and will continue to coach at Mines.
Bales was also the skipper at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, where he coached Kyle Freeland, and Ralston Valley High School in Arvada.
On June 21, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced the hiring of University of Colorado-Colorado Springs coach Dave Hajek as its director of player personnel and hitting coach, while also retaining his UCCS duties.