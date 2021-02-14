It came down to the final match Saturday, and freshman Carolena Campos came through for the Colorado Mesa women’s tennis team.
Campos’ 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles over Massiel Paredes won the dual 4-3 against former RMAC rival Western New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona, and kept the Mavericks undefeated.
The Mavericks won two of three doubles matches, with Campos and her older sister, Julianna, claiming a 7-6 (7-2) victory to clinch that team point.
Western New Mexico won the top three singles matches, but Halle Romero (No. 4) won in straight sets and Lauren Thompson (No. 5) gutted out a three-set win to tie the dual at 3-3.
The men’s team bounced back after their first dual loss of the season to dominate the Mustangs 6-1. Christian Albrechtsen lost at No. 1 singles in a third-set, 10-point tiebreaker. The Mavericks swept the doubles matches and won the rest of the singles matches in straight sets.
Track & Field
The Mavericks had two provisional qualifiers for the NCAA Division II indoor national championships during the Colorado Running Company UCCS Open in Colorado Springs.
CMU finished second in the women’s meet with 122 points and the men were fourth with 79 points. The host Mountain Lions won the men’s and women’s titles.
Mica Jenrette scored 3,387 points and placed second in the women’s pentathlon, the best score of the season in the RMAC and a provisional qualifying score.
Shaya Chenoweth also recorded a provisional mark, finishing third in the long jump (18 feet, 8¾ inches).
McKenna Molder won the women’s 400 meters in 57.56 seconds and Grand Junction graduate Jill Payne second in 57.89. Josie Coffey was second overall but first among collegiate competitors in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 7 3/4 inches. Rachel Crutcher, Sierra Arceneaux, Jade Wimmer and Molder teamed up to win the 4x400 relay in 3 minutes, 58.55 seconds.
On the men’s side, Zayden Davis won the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.37 seconds and Justin Thompson cleared 6-11 to win the high jump. Nolan Ellis, a former NCAA indoor national champion at CMU, won the pole vault as an unattached athlete, clearing 17-1 1/2.