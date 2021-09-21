It didn’t seem to faze Sydney Leffler last week when one of her shoes popped off in the middle of a point.
The freshman outside hitter for the Colorado Mesa volleyball team kept her eye on the ball, and was setting up for an attack — one shoe on, one shoe off — when play was stopped last week during the Mavs’ match against Metro State.
Having a shoe on the court could put a player in danger of injury, so the point was replayed, with Leffler grabbing her shoe and tugging it back on, ready for the next point.
Not much fazes Leffler, who finished that match with a career-high 22 kills in a four-set loss to the Roadrunners in a match of two nationally ranked teams — Metro was No. 6, CMU No. 24 at the time — not even replacing last spring’s RMAC player of the year in the lineup.
“There’s a little bit of pressure there, but I think Maddi (Foutz) is such a great teammate,” Leffler said. “She’s always there guiding you and stuff, so that’s really helped a lot.”
Leffler, a 5-foot-10 graduate of Eaton High School, was one of several players vying to step in for Foutz, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury sustained over the summer. Foutz’s right foot is out of a walking cast and she no longer needs a scooter to get around campus, but still faces plenty of rehab.
“She touches the ball really high, contacts it really high, and she’s aggressive,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said of one reason he put Leffler in the starting rotation at outside hitter. “I think one of the things that’s really important for outside hitters, she has a short memory, so if she does have an error or she does get blocked, that her next thing is still aggressive.
“That is huge on the outside, because you’re gonna get blocked in our level, the teams we want to beat, you’re going to get blocked, you’re going to have mistakes. That next thing is super important. She does a good job just going out there and swinging. I think that was maybe the tipping point, if you put me on the spot.”
Leffler came from a championship program — Eaton went 18-0 and won the Class 3A state title last spring, and she’s one of three current Mavs who played for the NORCO volleyball club, along with setter Sabrina VanDeList and right-side hitter Ashton Reese. The first time she got stuffed at the net in a college match might have been a shock, but she doesn’t let that bother her. Then again, it’s not a common occurrence — Leffler has 113 kills, averaging 3.65 per set, which leads the Mavericks and is second in the RMAC.
“I want to score every point, so when it comes back to you, just having that short-term memory, knowing it’s going to happen, it’s part of volleyball,” she said of shrugging off getting blocked or having a hitting error.
The timing between her and VanDeList is getting better every day, and the Mavs’ redshirt freshman setter knows how to feed the hot hand.
“At first when you have a new hitter you have to see how fast they are, how hard they touch, so now that we’re in (the season) and we’ve played five, seven games, it is easier to find the hitters,” said VanDeList, who’s also adjusting to the Mavs’ new one-setter system.
Colorado Mesa (6-3, 1-1 RMAC) have a pair of home matches this week, facing Adams State at 7 p.m. on Friday and New Mexico Highlands at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Junior Holly Schmidt, the Mavs’ other starting outside hitter, likes the rotation with Leffler.
“She did a really good job of just going for it, swinging aggressive, hard,” Schmidt said after the match against Metro. “She looked for the spots in the block that were open. I think Sabrina did a really good job setting her up for success, too. The connection they had was really good and Sydney was just aggressive. I think that’s what we need, somebody’s who’s just gonna swing.”
Leffler knows she still has plenty to learn and improve upon, but she’s off to a good start.
“It goes back to that mental piece, I have to take everything in but at the same time forget it, because I know each thing is a learning experience, where to hit on the court, what’s open, so I just need to really focus on the different aspects of each team.”
Basically, she said, it’s all about the basics — and staying out of her own way.
“I think sometimes it’s easy to get into my own head, but I think just making sure that I’m staying aggressive and knowing that if I play my volleyball that I know, I can make a difference on the team. I just need to stick with that.”