Central's Andrew Serrano, left, and Liana Bryant, right, smile after signing their national letters of intent Thursday. Serrano will play basketball at the Rome City Institute in Rome, Italy and Bryant will play soccer for Mississippi Valley State University.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Liana Bryant has been at the forefront of the Central High School girls soccer team’s turnaround.
Bryant signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her soccer career at Mississippi Valley State University, a Historically Black College or University near Itta Bena, Mississippi.
Bryant is the Warriors’ all-time scoring leader with 55 goals, many of which came as defenses keyed in on her. She initially wanted to play for a school in the eastern U.S,. but realized she was being called to the south.
“I’ve been looking for an HBCU for a while and Mississippi has them. It’s also a bit of a smaller school and there wasn’t any school like that in Pennsylvania,” Bryant said. “I wanted to be around more people who are like me.”
Bryant added that Mississippi Valley’s academic structure fits her as she pursues a degree in sports management with a finance minor.
The Warriors are in a renaissance. They’ve gone 19-11 since Bryant’s junior season. In the two full seasons prior, they went 3-21-1 and hadn’t had a winning season since 2008. Bryant also scored both goals in Central’s first-ever playoff win — boys or girls — in a 2-1 game against Holy Family last season.
But one star player isn’t enough to turn around a program.
“Rebuilding this program (as a team) was really fun,” said Bryant, who was also a tough scorer and defender for the girls basketball team. “I think we all realized that we could be a really good team. We all might be on different levels but, at the end of the day, if we work together then we can win.”
Bryant signed in front of a crowd of loved ones, teammates, classmates. Coach Doug Beach called Bryant one of the best players — on and off the field — he has ever coached.
Also signing was Andrew Serrano, who signed to play basketball while attending the Rome City Institute in Rome, Italy.
Serrano established himself as a reliable shooter from beyond the arc for the Warriors. He made nearly 50 3-pointers in the past two seasons as Central made back-to-back runs to the playoffs.
The basketball team Serrano will play for is akin to a club team that is connected with the Rome City Institute.
He was inspired to commit overseas after playing a week of basketball in Spain last summer. While playing in a city he’s never been to is a big step, Serrano reasoned that he would regret not taking the opportunity.
“I realized that if I was going to school, I might as well also play ball. My mom got an email about this a while ago … I applied a month-ish ago and got accepted, then I committed on Monday,” said Serrano, who will study sports management. “It was special (to play Central). Most of the guys here I’ve played with since I was in elementary school.”