In Saturday night’s third round of bull-riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, 13 of the 15 riders failed to stay on their bulls.
The only two competitors to last all eight seconds have ties to the Western Slope — Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan and Collbran’s Ty Wallace.
Fritzlan scored 89 points on a bull named Angel’s Landing and Wallace had an 88.5 on Yellowstone. Fritzlan earned $45,058 for his first-place finish and Wallace collected $39,558 for finishing second.
Saturday’s results vaulted Fritzlan into second place in the overall standings with Wallace moving into fourth. Fritzlan has earned $124,466 with Wallace pulling in $109,691 this season.