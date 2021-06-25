Both of the 4x800-meter relay teams for Fruita Monument High School entered the Colorado State Track and Field Championships with the seventh-best time in Class 5A.
Thursday in the finals of the race at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, the Wildcats’ girls team maintained their seed and finished seventh. The team of Jadyn Heil, Lauren Geer, Ella Unrein and Elaina Arcand crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 42.81 seconds. The Wildcats’ 800 medley relay team of Kindal Ferrans, Ashlyn Erekson, Navaya Steele and Arcand, which entered with the 18th-best time in the state, qualified for the final with a time of 1:51.79.
Arcand, who entered with the 14th-best time in the 400, qualified for the final with a time of 58.97.
The Fruita boys 4x800 relay team of Adan Flores, Gannon Seacrest, Kien Cogley and McGinley Zastrow finished ninth in 8:11.67 seconds, only .61 seconds behind the eighth-place team from Rocky Mountain.
In other finals Thursday, Fruita’s Tanner Sawyer finished 16th in the shot put
Class 4A
Central’s Justin Blanton entered with the second-best time in each of the sprints — the 100, 200 and 400. During Thursday’s prelims, Blanton showed why he is one of the best sprinters in the state.
The junior was the fastest in both the 200 and 400 and qualified second in the 100 — with all of his times his personal-best for the season.
Things didn’t go so well for the Warriors’ 4x800 relay team, which entered with the seventh-best time. The team of Tyler Stogsdill, Alex Fisher, Jordan Leblow and Jadon Nicholson was disqualified for a violation.
Palisade’s Donovan Kemp earned a podium finish with a leap of 20 feet, 9.25 inches in the long jump. Kemp also was entered in all of the sprints, but didn’t qualify for any of the finals.
Central’s Tristian Spence, who qualified in three events, made the podium in her first final — finishing ninth in the 3,200.
Spence’s time of 11:07.27 was more than 17 seconds faster than her qualifying time.
Palisade’s 4x800 relay team of Olivia Langner, Jessica Mosby, Kendyl MacAskill and Alexis Chelle finished ninth in 10:10.18 to make the podium.
In other finals, Grand Junction’s Amelia Moore finished 17th in the long jump and didn’t qualify for the finals in the 100 hurdles. In the discus, Palisade’s Janae Kitzman finished 12th and Montrose’s Taylor Yanosky was 15th.
Class 1A
De Beque’s Jaden Jordan finally beat teammate Wes Ryan in the long jump. And the winning leap came on Jordan’s final leap in the state meet.
Jordan’s jump of 21-6.5 was nearly one foot better than his previous-best mark and earned him the title over Ryan, who had the top mark in the state entering the meet. Ryan settled for second place with a leap of 21-3.5. Dragons teammate Trevor Lewis finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:37.94.
Class 2A
Cedaredge’s Megan Jenkins finished third (34-11.5) and Paonia’s Leia Ellenberger was seventh (33-8.75) in the triple jump. The Olathe girls 4x800 relay team of Naomi Camperman, Cheyanne Germann, Tyra Gray and Analise Marin finished third (10:43.41).
Cedaredge’s Blake Tullis was fifth (133-5) and Rangely’s Kenyon Cochrane finished seventh (130-8) in the discus. Meeker’s Jeremy Woodward made the podium in the triple jump, finishing eighth (39-5.25). The Cowboys’ Colby Clatterbaugh cleared 12-2 in the pole vault to finish sixth. Paonia’s Alyster Birk finished ninth in the 3,200 (10:43.18). In the 4x800 relay, Ouray finished third (8:32.54) and Grand Valley was sixth (8:50.20).