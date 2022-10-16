AURORA — A lesser team might’ve crumbled when the Fruita Monument High School softball team lost an 18-16 thriller against No. 16-seeded Cherokee Trail on Saturday. It was the type of loss that can drain even the most enthusiastic of teams.

But the Wildcats responded by blanking No. 30 Mountain Range 7-0, then upsetting No. 3 Valor Christian 8-3 in six innings to secure a spot in the Class 5A state tournament.