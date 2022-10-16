AURORA — A lesser team might’ve crumbled when the Fruita Monument High School softball team lost an 18-16 thriller against No. 16-seeded Cherokee Trail on Saturday. It was the type of loss that can drain even the most enthusiastic of teams.
But the Wildcats responded by blanking No. 30 Mountain Range 7-0, then upsetting No. 3 Valor Christian 8-3 in six innings to secure a spot in the Class 5A state tournament.
The Wildcats will return to Aurora Sports Park next weekend for the 16-team tournament.
Fruita’s final game of the day against the third-seeded Eagles was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. but because of other high-scoring games, it started almost two hours late. The field at Aurora Sports Park didn’t have lights and the game was called early.
It was a somewhat anticlimactic finish to otherwise energetic game where the Wildcats coach Adam Diaz praised his team’s intensity and drive.
“I told them after that loss to Cherokee Trail, to take that pain and use it,” Diaz said. “They took their frustrations from that game and used them as fuel.”
Chloe Padilla pitched a gem for the Wildcats, shutting out the Eagles for the first six innings. During the two instances of early turbulence she faced, her defense backed her up.
After an error in the bottom of the first, Fruita catcher Lacie Rodabough caught the base runner trying to steal second. In the bottom of the fourth inning, with two outs and runners on first and second, Carmella Fortunato fielded a single in the outfield and threw a dart to home to cut down the runner and end the inning.
Valor didn’t score a run until the sixth inning, when Kaylie Whidden led off with a no-doubt home run to right field. The Eagles tacked on two more runs during the rally before the inning ended and the game was called.
“It’s good to know that I can go out there and hold a team like that,” Padilla said. “They’re a good team and we played great against them.”
On the offensive end, it was slow-and-steady scoring from Fruita Monument. Ava Stephens, Bailey Bingham and Fortunato had back-to-back-to-back singles in the first inning to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Isabel Blue worked deep with a 10-pitch at-bat and poked a single into right field to add another run.
After two scoreless innings, Stephens chopped an RBI single over the second baseman to make it 3-0, then another run scored on a fielder’s choice to give Fruita a four-run advantage.
Padilla helped her own cause with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth and Leila Hoisington doubled to the fence to drive in another run. Blue capped Fruita’s scoring in the top of the sixth with a single into shallow right field.
“We’re just mentally tough,” Diaz said. “From our bench to our nine starters, not a single girl checked out. We told them going in that if you play your level of ball, you’ll be fine. We’ve been in these games with really talented teams at different points in the season and they kept their composure against Valor.”