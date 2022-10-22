Fruita Monument nearly handed confrence foe Broomfield its first loss of the season.
The Wildcats (6-3, 1-2 Conference 7) battled the No. 8 Eagles (9-0, 3-0) to scoreless tie at halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third before Broomfield scored with 39 seconds left in the third and again at the 6:38 mark of the fourth. Fruita quickly responded with its own touchdown but Broomfield held on the for the win
Cross Country
Three Class 2A teams from the Western Slope qualified for the state meet Friday at the Region 4 Championships in Delta.
Caprock Adacemy finished second, Olathe placed third and North Fork was fourth at Confluence Park.
The Miners' Jessica Black was the overall winner of the meet, crossing the finish line in 18 minutes, 42.9 seconds. Caprock Academy sisters Grace and Maddie Grossman finished fifth and ninth, respectively. Olathe's top finisher was Analaee Saldana, who placed 10th.
In the boys race, Caprock's Lukas Olson qualified as an individual, finishing fifth and the Olathe boys will also be heading to state after winning the meet.
The Class 3A Region 1 meet was also conducted Friday at Confluence Park and the host Panthers will be sending one boy and two girls to the state meet.
John Dexter finished third in the boys race and Shayla Curtis and Paige Kehmeier finished 13th and 14th, respectively, in the girls race.
The Montrose boys and girls teams also qualified for the Class 4A state meet on Thursday. The Red Hawks' girls team placed third and the boys team was fourth in the Region 5 meet in Pueblo. Jonas Graff was the top finisher for the boys, placing eighth and Katie Dreitlein was the top girls finisher for Montrose, also crossing in eighth place.
Volleyball
Central was swept in a pair of tournament games on Friday.
The Warriors (5-11) first faced Arapahoe (6-12). They lost 25-18, 25-14.
Central then faced Dakota Ridge (13-6). The Warriors made that match a little closer but lost 25-18, 25-16.