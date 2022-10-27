The high school football season is winding down and a handful of local schools are in playoff contention.
Fruita Monument (6-3) is No. 9 in the Class 4A Rankings Power Index (RPI) from the Colorado High School Activities Association after a seven-point loss to No. 2 Broomfield (9-0) last week. Fruita ends the regular season Saturday at No. 30 Adams City (3-6).
The RPI ranks teams based on a formula that calculates team record, opponent’s winning percentage and opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage, among other factors.
Central (3-6) is still in the playoff race at No. 23 despite a blowout loss to No. 14 Skyline (5-4) last week. The Warriors end the regular season at No. 20 Windsor (5-4) on Friday.
Grand Junction (1-8) is No. 36 and well outside of playoff contention.
Palisade (3-5) could be nearing its first postseason miss in decades. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 22 in Class 3A, where the top 16 teams make the playoff field. Palisade visits No. 2 Durango (7-1) on Saturday and ends its season on Nov. 4 against No. 18 Glenwood Springs (4-4).
Note: The top 16 teams also make the playoffs in 2A, 1A, 8-Man and 6-Man.
Class 4A
Montrose (7-2) is ranked No. 5 after beating No. 8 Mesa Ridge (6-3) last week for its seventh straight win. The Red Hawks end their season at home on Friday against No. 16 Pueblo West (6-3).
Class 2A
Delta (8-0) has jumped The Classical Academy (8-0) for the top spot in 2A. The Panthers have allowed only 40 points this season, have scored 226, and sophomore dual-threat quarterback Ty Reed is back on the field after being injured for much of the season.
The Panthers host No. 10 Montezuma-Cortez (6-2) on Friday to end the regular season.
Rifle (4-4) is ranked No. 12 after a 48-point shutout of Grand Valley (4-4) last week. The Bears visit No. 36 Coal Ridge (2-6) on Friday.
Class 1A
No. 9 Meeker (4-3) had last week off and is on a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys end their season at home on Friday against No. 36 Olathe (0-8).
No. 14 North Fork (4-3) jumped three spots after it upset No. 11 Gunnison (6-3) last week. The Miners can solidify their playoff spot with a road win against No. 28 Roaring Fork (2-6) on Friday.
No. 24 Cedaredge (4-4) appears to be out of the playoffs after it ended its three-game losing streak last week over Roaring Fork. What postseason chance the Bruins do have could be boosted if they upset No. 3 Buena Vista (6-2) on Friday at home.
Class 8-Man
No. 25 Rangely (3-5) ends its season at No. 5 Vail Christian (6-1) on Friday. No. 28 Plateau Valley (2-6) also hits the road in its final game of the year. The Cowboys face No. 14 West Grand (6-2) on Friday.