Central Football
Santana Martinez and the Central football team would make the Class 4A playoffs if the season ended today, according to the latest CHSAA RPI rankings.

The high school football season is winding down and a handful of local schools are in playoff contention.

Fruita Monument (6-3) is No. 9 in the Class 4A Rankings Power Index (RPI) from the Colorado High School Activities Association after a seven-point loss to No. 2 Broomfield (9-0) last week. Fruita ends the regular season Saturday at No. 30 Adams City (3-6).