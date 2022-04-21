Playing under constant pressure can show glimpses of a team’s true potential.
Neither Fruita Monument nor Palisade had any room to breathe Wednesday when the two baseball teams squared off in the Wildcats’ 7-4 victory at Palisade High School.
“That pressure eventually gets to somebody. Sometimes it’s us, sometimes it’s the other team,” Fruita coach Casey Sullivan said. “But if we do our job and keep that pressure on, it shifts to those guys.”
As Kolton Hicks sent a low pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run home run that clinched the game in the seventh inning, all the Palisade players could do, including reliever Melecio Perez, was watch in disbelief. the Bulldogs had battled so hard to get within striking distance and it was all gone with a single swing.
“Me and Melecio played on the same team before for years and years. He definitely has more velocity on the ball than last time I faced him but it’s always a battle,” Hicks said.
Fruita took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, only for Palisade to tie the score in the second.
Fruita pitcher Dylan Noah was relieved by Cole Jones in the third inning. Jones struck out the first five batters he faced. But in the fourth inning, Ryder Mancuso doubled and Josh Zotto was hit by a pitch.
With the Bulldogs (13-2) trailing 4-2, Mancuso took a risk and stole third. Not only did he make it, but catcher Hicks’ throw pulled Andrew Lee off the bag and allowed Zotto to scamper to second. Mancuso stomped on home plate when he scored on a wild pitch and Zotto scored on another wild pitch to tie the game 4-4.
Palisade couldn’t overcome an uncharacteristically shaky game from Mancuso. The Bulldogs’ ace struck out 10 batters but he also walked nine — including a bases-loaded walk to force in a run in the fourth inning. He also didn’t have much run support outside of two innings.
Trailing 5-4, Perez doubled to lead off the fifth only for Jones to retire the next three batters. While Palisade kept battling, it was clear the Bulldogs squandered an opportunity to tie the game. Hicks then put the game out of reach with his home run in the seventh.
“Every game is a learning opportunity for our kids,” Palisade coach Nate Porter said. “From a routine ground ball, to plate approach, to pitch selection, to getting ahead in the count, all of those things affect the game.”
Jones retired six of the final seven batters to get the win.
“I didn’t let (the struggles) get to my head, I just stayed mentally strong,” Jones said.
Fruita (10-6) would not have won the game if not for Hicks. In addition to his game-clinching home run, the sophomore gave the Wildcats a 5-4 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
Porter was upset with the loss but praised Hicks, Jones and the entire Fruita team for its performance.
“If we were 27-0 at the end of the year, I would say that we probably didn’t learn as much as we could if we were 24-3. Losses can be good,” Porter said. “But I’ll take these Palisade kids over any other team, specifically Fruita. Our kids are a class-act program.”