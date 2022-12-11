Daniel Thomason is pretty good at basketball.
The Fruita Monument sophomore went off for 32 points on Saturday in the Wildcats’ 76-65 win over Weld Central to close out the Weld Central tournament.
Fruita was outscored 20-9 in the opening quarter only to score 27 in the second. That output alone was more than what the Rebels (2-1) scored in the second and third quarters combined. The Wildcats (6-0) were lifted in the second by Thomason’s 10 points, including a 3-pointer, and Ian Summers’ 11 points — five of which came from the free-throw line.
Fruita closed out the game with 24 points in the fourth quarter. Austin Reed, Max Orchard, Logan Cardoza, Wilson Siegmund, Summers and Thomason all scored in the final frame.
Summers was second on the team with 12 points.
Thomason averaged 22.6 points in three games this weekend.
Palisade 58, Meeker 51: Strong performances from Luke Fay and Lucas Perry gave the Bulldogs (4-2) the title at the Cowboy Classic in Meeker.
Fay and Perry each had 17 points. With his team down 14-10, Perry broke out with 13 points in the second. He had a pair of 3s and was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the quarter. Fay then scored 15 points in the second half to help seal the win.
Although the Cowboys (2-1) made seven 3-pointers, they only made six trips to the free-throw line.
JT Fitzgibbons led Meeker with 15 points.
Ponderosa 65, Grand Junction 38: The Tigers (2-4) kept it close in the first half before the Mustangs (3-3) galloped away with the win.
Ponderosa led 16-5 after the first quarter before Grand Junction whittled the lead to 24-17 at the break. But Ponderosa scored more points in the second half (41) than Grand Junction did in the entire game.
Cameron Ochoa led Grand Junction with 10 points.
Highland 73, Central 65: The Warriors (5-1) were handed their first loss of the season by the Huskies (4-1) in the championship game of the Sailor Invitational in Steamboat Springs.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix finished second Saturday at the Grizzly Invitational at Mesa Ridge, scoring 145 points. Top-ranked Chatfield won the team title.
Senior Apollonia Middleton captured the 130-pound title, pinning eighth-ranked Savannah Brehm of Chatfield in 1 minute, 20 seconds. Middleton won all four of her matches by pin and was on the mat for a total of 4 minutes, 38 seconds.
Laylah Casto (190) finished second as she was pinned in the title match by second-ranked Taylor Knox of Calhan.
Three other Phoenix wrestlers finished third — Laurel Hughes (140), Bridie Cameron (145) and Shylee Tuzon (155). All three lost in the semifinals with Hughes and Tuzon winning their consolation semifinal and third-place match by pin. Cameron pinned her opponent in the consolation semifinals and won 5-4 in the third-place match. Olivia Booth (235) placed fourth.
On Friday, the Phoenix won a pair of duals, beating both Mesa Ridge and Yuma 57-24.
Boys Wrestling
Fruita Monument and Central competed in the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, Utah on Saturday.
Fruita had two wrestlers go undefeated in the two-day tournament. Will Stewart (138 pounds) was 8-0 with one forfeit, three pins and three major decisions. Tatum Williams (215) was also 8-0 with five pins and one forfeit. Dylan Chelewski (157) was 7-1 with five pins and a major decision. Geno Gallegos and Tyler Archuleta went 6-2 with all of Gallegos’ wins by pin. True Tobiasson (190) went 3-1. As a team, Fruita went 1-3 on Saturday.
Central had plenty of standout performers. Elijah Hernandez (106) was 8-0 with one forfeit and five pins. Dagen Harris (150) was 7-1 with two forfeits and four pins. JP Espinoza (113) and Devin Hickey (165) both went 6-2. As a team, Central was 3-1 on Saturday.
Girls Swimming
The Grand Junction girls team turned in some strong performances was at the Gunnison Cowboy Invite.
Whitney Stortz won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 22.91 seconds. She also finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.07. Kylee Mull placed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.5.
The 200 medley relay team of Abby Price, Ryan Pomeroy, Mallory Cawood and Olivia Langner was fourth in 2:16.04.
Volleyball
The Warriors have a new leader.
Rick Reynolds will be taking over the Central’s volleyball program, the school announced in a Friday news release. Previous coach Nicole Johnson resigned at the beginning of November “to spend more time with family,” the release said. Johnson went 17-28 overall, 4-12 in league play and no playoff appearances in her two seasons with the team.
Reynolds was an assistant for Johnson. Before that, he coached at Idaho State University and at the junior college level.