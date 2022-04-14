Four Fruita Monument student athletes committed to college after their graduation in May and they won’t be going far.
Hayden Murray, Armony Trujillo, Kien Cogley and Andrew Lee signed their letters of intent in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday. Murray (volleyball) and Cogley (cross country) will play for Adams State University in Alamosa. Trujillo (football) and Lee (baseball) are staying close to home and will play for Colorado Mesa University.
Trujillo was a central figure on the Wildcats’ football team. He thrived as a running back and as a linebacker. He saw meaningful time on varsity all four seasons and set the tone for the team with his work ethic and on-field play.
Staying home was an easy choice for Trujillo.
“I wanted to go to CMU to stay close to home and once (coach Miles Kochevar) came here, I got really excited,” Trujillo said. “Everything came together and fell into place. It felt like a gift from heaven.”
Trujillo, who plans to study kinesiology, said he expects to play safety for the Mavericks. Although he did say that he may see time on offense, as well.
He joins a CMU team that has Kochevar as its new coach after the abrupt exit of Tremaine Jackson. The Mavericks went 8-2 and missed the playoffs in 2021
Joining Trujillo in both kinesiology and in the athletic department is Lee.
Lee’s path to success had bumps in the road as he missed his entire junior season because of injury. Now, he has established himself as the Wildcats’ best slugger with four doubles, five triples, four home runs and an OPS of 1.635.
“I grew up watching CMU play so this is really a dream come true,” Lee said. “Ever since I picked up a baseball, I have wanted to play at this level.”
Lee praised the job coach Chris Hanks and his staff have done with the program and is excited to contribute to a team that is currently 24-8.
Wildcats become Grizzlies
For a while, Cogley’s heart belonged to basketball. But then he started running on the cross country team and that became his sport as he progressed through high school
“It’s an honor to be in this program,” he said of the Grizzlies. “I went up there for a visit and the team is supportive. I’m really excited to run at the next level and it’s a bonus to stay in state, but also experience something new.”
Cogley, who will study exercise science, had a standout career for the Wildcats and now joins one of the most decorated cross country programs in the country.
Adams State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams have won a collective 31 national championships.
Murray also leaves a legacy with Fruita Monument athletics. She was captain of the volleyball team this past season and had the second-most assists in the Southwestern League with 443.
She said adjusting to the speed of college volleyball might be a challenge, but she is confident she’ll be able to do so.
Murray is pursuing a degree in fine arts with an emphasis in photography in Alamosa.
“My dad grew up in the (San Luis) Valley and I thought it would be cool to be there. But I also love the atmosphere and campus,” she said. “It’ll be cool to come back to play here in front of so many friends and family.”