Ray McLennan has been a fixture in Mesa County for 33 years as a math teacher and a baseball coach.
Now, he’s calling it a career.
McLennan broke the news to his team Wednesday, bringing an end to an illustrious career that saw the Wildcats establish themselves as a baseball powerhouse.
“I made the decision to retire from teaching and then realized that with that, I’d need to retire from coaching. It wasn’t an easy decision, things like this never are,” McLennan told The Daily Sentinel. “But it’s one of those things you have to do, eventually. Father time comes from us all.”
In his 14 years as coach, McLennan’s Wildcats were 158-95 overall and 85-37 in league play, and won the past six Southwestern League titles.
McLennan grew up in the area and his father, John, coached Central’s baseball team from 1981-1994.
John was inducted into the Colorado Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2016, and McLennan spoke highly of his father.
“He had a huge impact on me. To follow in his footsteps was an honor,” he said.
McLennan graduated from Central High School in 1984 and played baseball at then-Mesa State College from 1985-1988.
After his collegiate baseball career ended, he taught at Central High School for 12 years before moving to Fruita Monument. In 2007, he became coach of the Wildcats’ baseball team.
In his early seasons, McLennan’s teams flashed potential but couldn’t sustain it.
Then, the Wildcats took the next step in 2014. They went 18-1 in the regular season, scored 10-plus runs in 13 games and shut out opponents five times. The Wildcats’ season ended in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Chatfield in the opening round of the state tournament.
“We changed our entire approach. We always valued character and leadership but we started making those a priority and it worked out,” McLennan said. “I had great assistant coaches and the players bought in, that’s what made the difference.”
The culture shift had a lasting impact. From 2014-2021, the Wildcats went 84-36 and 45-7 in SWL play.
One of the key players for Fruita in the mid-2010s was Cuba Bess.
Bess hit .492 with 79 RBI and six home runs from 2012-2016 for the Wildcats. He played four seasons at Grand Canyon University and is now in the Boston Red Sox minor league system. Bess said he still carries lessons from those years today.
“(McLennan) is a really good guy. I could tell he cared about me and my teammates,” Bess said. “Those years, we were all really close as a team. We were young and had time to learn to play together and with his style of coaching. Eventually, we were just a bunch of kids playing baseball together.”
McLennan has no intention of leaving the Grand Valley. He hopes his coaching philosophy remains at Fruita. He wants his successor to be an in-house hire, and hopes administration fulfills the request.
And he hopes his legacy is felt beyond the diamond. Because as a coach, he was molding men — not just baseball players
“As a coach, you want your kids to be great students, great members of the community and great players,” McLennan said. “I’d like to be remembered as someone who worked hard every day and had a positive impact on people’s lives.”