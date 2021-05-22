Four days after being limited to one hit in a loss to Grand Junction, the Fruita Monument High School baseball team reversed its fortunes at Canyon View Park.
Jack Dere drove in three runs, Cort McDaniel scored three runs and Kade Bessert allowed three hits in a complete-game effort as the Wildcats won 10-1 over the Tigers on Friday.
Tucker Buniger had two hits for the Wildcats (6-4, 4-1 Southwestern League). Viktor Woldruff scored the only run for Grand Junction (3-6, 1-4 SWL).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lauren Hansen scored a goal on an assist by Ava Johnson and Amber Rice made nine saves as Fruita won 1-0 over Grand Junction at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats improved to 2-0-1 (1-0-1 SWL) and the Tigers fell to 1-2 (1-2 SWL).
Steamboat Springs 3, Palisade 2: Justice McKee and Tesa Balding scored, but the Bulldogs (2-1 Western Slope League) suffered their first loss of the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Several Western Slope teams competed at the Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle. In the girls team standings, Cedaredge finished third and Delta took fourth, Meeker and Hotchkiss tied for ninth, Grand Junction was 13th, Caprock Academy was 16th and Rifle was 19th of 20 teams. In the boys team standings, Meeker was fourth and Cedaredge was fifth, De Beque was seventh, Hotchkiss was eighth, Grand Junction was 11th, Rifle was 12th and Delta was 16th of 17 teams.
In girls competition, Cedaredge's Megan Jenkins won the 100-meter hurdles (16.71 seconds) and Olivia Madden won the triple jump (31 feet, 5 inches). Delta's Marcy Schaal was third (13.61) in the 100 dash. Hotchkiss' Kacie McCollum was third (49.62) in the 300 hurdles. Meeker's Emma Luce was second (4-11) in the high jump and Aspen Merrifield was second (7-9) in the pole vault.
In the long jump, Delta's Raelee McCurdy was second (15-5.75) and Grand Junction's Amelia Moore (14-9.75) was third. Delta's Keely Porter won the shot put (39-10) and Hotchkiss' Vianney Mendoza (34-6.75) was third. Porter took second in the discus throw (114-10).
In boys competition, Grand Junction's Daniel Duffy won the 800 (2:02.19) and Warin Watson was second (4:47.15) in the 1,600 run. Hotchkiss' Blaine Peebles was second (15.96) in the 110 hurdles and second (41.55) in the 300 hurdles.
In the high jump, the top three were De Beque's Wes Ryan (6-1), Grand Junction's Miller Jones (5-11) and De Beque's Scottie Vines (5-11). Ryan and Dragon teammate Jaden Jordan were second (21-1) and third (20-1.5), respectively, in the long jump. Meeker had the top two in the pole vault in Colby Clatterbaugh (11-9) and Cooper Main (11-3). The top three in the triple jump were Meeker's Jeremy Woodward (39-11.25), Rifle's Daniel Carreon (38-10) and Grand Junction's Chayton Moffitt (38-1). Meeker's Zach Eskelson won the shot put (43-4), followed by Cedaredge's Cris Alejandre (42-4.5) and Blake Tullis (42-1.5). Tullis was also third in the discus toss (130-10), one spot behind Hotchkiss' Markem Buzzell (132).