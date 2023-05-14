Fruita Monument ended its season with an 11-1 win over Durango on Saturday at Canyon View.
Keenan Oxford first scored on a fielder’s choice in the second inning and Parker Noah scored on the subsequent at-bat also on a fielder’s choice.
Fruita (19-2, 8-0 SWL) then erupted for six runs in the third inning. The floodgates open when Oxford lined a double to left field to score Hunter Smolinski and Logan Cardoza. Carter Hines hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Oxford in the next at-bat. Gavin Cardoza doubled to right to score Masen Lopez and Noah singled on a liner to left to score Gavin Cardoza. Smolinski capped the inning with an RBI single to score Noah.
Fruita scored one run in the fifth. Oxford put the cherry on top of a big regular season for the Wildcats with a two-run home run in the sixth.
Lucas Weaver started on the mound and struck out 10 batters and allowed one hit in four innings.
Fruita ended the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.
Girls Soccer
Central’s season came to an end with a 5-0 loss in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs against Dakota Ridge in Lakewood.
It’s a bitter end to a sweet season for the Warriors (11-6), who won a playoff game for the second straight season. Central beat Battle Mountain 5-2 on the strength of five Liana Bryant goals for its first home playoff win.
Bryant is bound for Mississippi Valley State University after graduation and leaves Central has the program’s all-time leading scorer and arguably its best girls soccer player ever. Bryant scored 34 goals this season and ends her prep career with 65.
Bryant is also part of a senior class that helped the Warriors win their first-ever playoff game last season.