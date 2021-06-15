In eight of nine innings Monday at Canyon View Park, the Fruita Monument High School baseball team played the kind of baseball that would warrant a trip to the Class 5A state tournament.
It was the fourth inning, however, that doomed the second-seeded Wildcats. In the Region 5 final, No. 15 Fort Collins scored all of its runs in the fourth and held on for an 8-6 win. Fruita finished the season 11-5.
Jacob Weaver, who also pitched five innings with four strikeouts and five earned runs, started the scoring in the first with an RBI double to plate Tucker Buniger. Weaver scored on a single by Jack Dere to make it 2-0 Fruita. Weaver and Dere struck again in the second, with the former hitting an RBI single and the latter hitting a two-run single to extend Fruita’s lead to 5-0.
However, the Lambkins (14-4) had 12 at-bats in the top of the fourth, roaring to an 8-5 lead.
“I thought we played hard. It was just one of those crazy high school innings,” said Fruita coach Ray McLennan. “It started with a mistake by us. We were playing pretty good defense, and the next thing you know, it snowballs. Take nothing away from them, they’re a great hitting team... We had a couple of errors that kept them going. You just can’t give teams those chances in playoff situations or they’re going to capitalize.”
Tucker Buniger scored in the sixth, but the Wildcats couldn’t come any closer to save their season.
“I thought our kids fought hard to get back in the game,” McLennan said. “In the sixth, we had an opportunity with the bases loaded, one out, Jack Dere hit a rocket to left field, and if that’s ball left-to-right, it’s probably scoring two. I thought we competed well. It’s just one of those games where a couple of bad breaks didn’t go our way.”
Legacy 6, Grand Junction 1: Blaine Butler pitched 4.2 innings in helping the 21st-seeded Tigers (10-7) limit No. 12 Legacy (13-5) to four hits, but the Lightning made their chances count to end the Tigers’ season in the Region 4 semifinal. Viktor Woldruff scored on a passed ball in the third inning to give Grand Junction a 1-0 lead, but the rest of the game belonged to Legacy.
CLASS 4A
Devon Nowells hit a grounder to score Danny O’Brien in the top of the eighth inning to put Longmont ahead for good in a 14-11 extra-inning win over Palisade in the first-round game in Region 4 at Lewis-Palmer.
The No. 12 seed Bulldogs’ season ended at 14-3.
Brett Rodman hit a two-run home run to open the scoring for the Bulldogs, whose lead grew to 7-1 after two innings. However, after a poor start at the plate, the Trojans (12-5) eventually found their swing, as Danny Barker’s two-run homer off Palisade starter Cooper Narenkivicius began a surge for Longmont.
Barker would end the day with three home runs. For Palisade, Rozman finished with three RBI, Nate Bollinger drove in two runs on three hits, Melesio Perez had two hits with an RBI and Ryder Mancuso had a two-run hit.
“It was a 15-round boxing match,” said Palisade coach Nate Porter. “It was back and forth and back and forth, and the kids battled and never gave up and I was extremely proud of how they battled. They never got down. They just got beat. That’s baseball. But they never quit. They competed to the last out, so it was a good culture-building game for Palisade baseball.”
Montrose also fell short of the state tournament. In Region 6, the 10th-seeded Indians (11-6) won the first game over Pueblo Central 8-7 but fell to host Pueblo County 11-1.
No. 17 Delta also reached its 3A regional final after toppling No. 16 Montezuma-Cortez 15-4, but the Panthers (10-8) fell to top-seeded and undefeated Lutheran 10-3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bridget Bankert scored four goals with two assists and Maya DeGeorge also scored four goals as Grand Junction cruised to a 13-2 win at Montrose.
Amelia Knaysi assisted on three goals and scored one herself for the Tigers, who completed a perfect regular season at 10-0 (9-0 Mountain West League). Riley Pope and Zenobia Byerly both contributed a goal and an assist. Caitlyn Wesolowski and Rilee Powless also scored.