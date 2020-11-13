Despite losing his chance at a junior season, and his senior season not being guaranteed in the age of COVID-19, baseball remains in Jacob Weaver’s future.
The Fruita Monument player signed this week with Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, ensuring that he’ll play Division I baseball when his days as a Wildcat are over.
“It’s definitely going to be something new for me, a new experience,” Weaver said. “I’ve only been out there one time. I’m excited. I’m most excited about making new connections and new friends, getting to play baseball with a good group of guys, and experience a new part of the country and a new chapter of my life.”
In his sophomore year, Weaver had 12 hits, 11 RBI and nine runs scored, totals he firmly believed he could build on this past spring. Of course, because of the coronavirus, he only played two games before the season was called off.
Once the so-called new normal of the pandemic set in, Weaver was able to return to the diamond, where he caught the Governors’ eye.
“I play a lot in the summer and fall,” Weaver said. “They’ve been talking to me since the middle of the summer. That’s when most recruiting really happens, the summer ball and the fall ball that you do because coaches can’t really recruit in the spring. It started in the summer and just kept progressively getting better and better into the fall until they offered me. It’s pretty cool.”
Fruita plans a signing ceremony for Weaver in February. Baseball will be included in Season D of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s sports calendar, beginning in late April and running into June.
However, there’s no telling if baseball teams will get to play because of COVID. For that reason, Weaver is relieved that he’s already earned a scholarship to continue playing the sport he loves.
“It was getting pretty stressful with the dead period the NCAA had on a lot of schools,” Weaver said. “It’s really nice knowing that I have something to look forward to. That’s what the hard thing was last spring. When everything got canceled, we didn’t know when we would be able to go back to play. I have something to look forward to. I know that my future’s bright. It’s a huge relief.”