The Fruita Monument High School baseball team channeled some of the camaraderie and determination of the 1993 state championship team to clinch its eighth consecutive Southwestern League title on Friday night at Suplizio Field.
The 1993 Class 5A state championship team was recognized before the Wildcats defeated Grand Junction for the second time in four nights with a 9-5 victory.
“We had a big win on Tuesday against Junction,” Fruita coach Casey Sullivan said. “It was a big crowd and their home game. I wasn’t sure how we’d show up tonight, but we talked before the game that we had a chance to clinch (the Southwestern League title). We’re happy and excited we were able to do it. I give a lot of credit to our two pitchers. They did a great job.”
Fruita (17-2, 6-0 SWL) took a chapter from the 1993 team, rallying — as that team often did — for the victory. The Wildcats scored five runs in the fourth inning to rally from a 5-4 deficit and they did it by scrapping for each run.
Fruita Monument scored runs on a sacrifice fly, an error, a double steal, a wild pitch and a triple by Logan Cardoza.
“We try to be diverse in how we can score,” Sullivan said. “We try to incorporate hit and run and bunts. It just gives us the option if our bats are swinging we can do it differently. It gives us options on how the game games. We try to put the pressure on them and keep it a constant pressure.”
Fruita senior Tyler Matheson pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory in relief. He limited Grand Junction to two hits, no walks and struck out six batters. Matheson retired eight consecutive batters from the fourth to the sixth inning. The two hits he allowed were singles with no one on base.
“I was just focusing on throwing strikes,” Matheson said. “I think there were runners on first and second when I went in there. I was just trying to get us out of a tough situation and get the guys on offense back up. We can swing it like no one else on this side (of the mountains).”
Grand Junction (13-8, 3-3) scored in the first inning on a sacrifice fly after loading the bases with one out. Ben Coleman’s sacrifice fly scored Landon Scarbrough.
Fruita evened the score in the bottom of the second when Keenan Oxford tripled and scored on an error. Oxford lifted the ball to left field. The left fielder tripped backing up, Oxford ran into the first-base umpire, and slid into third base safely.
The Wildcats took a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Hunter Smolinski led off with a triple to left. After a hit batter and walk, Smolinski scored on a wild pitch. Oxford followed with a two-run single to right center. Grand Junction turned a double play with the help of a runner interference call to escape further damage that prevented another run from scoring.
Grand Junction responded in the top of the fourth with four runs on three base hits with two walks and an error to take a 5-4 lead. Cam Ochoa drove home two with a base hit, another run scored on a fielder’s choice and the fourth run scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Matheson came in relief with two on and one out. He got the Wildcats out of trouble with two flyball outs.
“It’s always tough playing these guys,” Matheson said. “They never go away and they always hang with us.”
STATE CHAMPS RECOGNIZED
The 1993 Fruita Monument Class 5A state champions team was recognized before the game. All but three of the members of the team were in town and on the field before the game.
“I’ll give Lonnie Knob a lot of credit,” Fruita’s coach Dave Fox said. “He played on that team. He started talking about this several months ago. He thought it would be a good idea. He and I connected. I started calling people and he did.”
Pitchers John Lampshire and Josh Amelang were not able to make it.
The 1993 Wildcats (16-5) rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the final inning to defeat Mitchell 5-3 in the championship game with clutch hits from Amelang, Kirk Rush and Keith Nelson.
“We were down 2-1 with no one on base and two outs,” Fox said. “We got a runner on and ended up scoring four runs in the inning and won 5-3. That is what they were — comeback kids. These guys have played together since they were young. You can see the camaraderie now.”