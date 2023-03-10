In the opening game of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic on Thursday at Canyon View Park, Fruita Monument led Rampart 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Wildcats proceeded to score eight runs in the bottom of the inning for a 12-2 victory.
Hunter Smolinski led the way for Fruita, going 2 for 3 with four RBI. Both of his hits were for extra bases, a double and a home run. The junior also scored two runs. Lucas Weaver had a double and two RBI and Keenan Oxford, Carter Hines and Logan Cardova all had one RBI.
Tyler Matheson earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in four innings. Ryan Matheson walked two in a scoreless fifth inning.
Fruita Monument 8, Lutheran 1: Another big inning, a six-run fourth, kept the Wildcats undefeated in the tournament.
Lucas Weaver led the way for Fruita (2-0), allowing only one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in six innings to earn the win. Parker Noah drove in two runs and Smolinski walked three times.
In the final game at Canyon View, Central defeated Rampart 11-1.
Girls lacrosse
Olivia O’Hara and McKenna Jensen both scored four goals in Fruita Monument’s 13-5 season-opening victory at Eagle Valley.
Addie Stehman scored on both of her shots and Ary Bishop and Kendall Roehm both scored on their only shot. Aleah Danner also scored for the Wildcats.
Girls soccer
Liana Bryant got her senior season off to a strong start.
The Central striker had six goals and one assist in the Warriors’ season-opening 12-2 victory at Rifle.
Rhyan Mason added two goals and one assist and Danessa Cordero and River Wescott both had one goal and one assist for Central.
Emily Johnson scored one goal and had two assists and Liz Stice completed the scoring with one goal.
Palisade 4, Grand Junction 1: The Bulldogs opened their season by beating the Tigers at Unity Field.
Palisade has now won three-straight against Grand Junction dating back to 2016.
Palisade's night was highlighted by three goals from Mia De Villegas-Decker. Ryan Pomeroy scored the fourth goal and Taylor Balding had three assists. Grand Junction's goal came from Michelle Del Cid.
This was the first game for Palisade under new head coach Raul De Villegas-Decker.
Palisade beat Grand Junction 2-1 late last season and 7-0 in 2016. Grand Junction's last victory in the rivalry came in a 1-0 game in 2015.
State basketball
The Grand Valley girls’ run at the Class 2A state tournament ended Thursday with a 75-61 loss to The Vanguard School in the Great 8 at the University of Denver. The Cardinals (18-7) trailed 25-15 after the first quarter and could never catch up.