The Fruita Monument High School baseball team won twice Saturday at home, beating Central 10-0 and Centaurus 9-5.
Against the Warriors (2-5, 1-2 Southwestern League), Jacob Weaver hit two, two-run home runs and also pitched all five innings for the Wildcats (8-4, 5-1 SWL), allowing four hits and striking out 10.
Tucker Buniger had two doubles, Jack Dere hit a two-run double, and Jace Hinton had two extra-base hits — a triple and a double — and two RBI.
Against Centaurus (1-6), Hinton drove in four runs on two hits, including a three-run triple in the fourth inning, and Kolton Hicks hit a three-run home run in the third inning to open the scoring
Grand Junction 4, Centaurus 1: The Tigers (4-6) fell behind in the second inning on a solo home run by Maximus Miles, but Walker Naramore and Cameron Ochoa drove in runs to rally Grand Junction. Shawn Meisner allowed four hits and struck out four batters in six innings to earn the win.
Viktor Woldruff, Drew Woytek and Ben Coleman all had two hits for the Tigers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Palisade bounced back from an overtime loss to Steamboat Springs on Friday with a 4-1 victory over Battle Mountain at Long Family Park.
Mia De Villegas-Decker, Reegen McKee and Elese Stone scored for the Bulldogs (3-1 Western Slope League), Justice McKee assisted on three goals and Destiny Wrich made nine saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Maya DeGeorge scored six goals and Myka Neville added three as Grand Junction defeated Durango 12-11. Bridget Bankert scored on both of her shots and Amelia Knaysi also scored for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Class 4A Mountain).
TRACK AND FIELD
Lexi Chelle led a Palisade sweep in the 1,600-meter run Saturday and also won the 800 to help the Bulldogs win the girls team title at the Cardinal Invitational at Grand Valley High School. Jessica Moseby finished second and Maddie Mohler finished third in the 1,600.
Other top finishers for Palisade were Gabrielle Horton (third in the 100 dash and 300 hurdles), Kendyl MacAskill (third in the 400), Olivia Langner (second in the high jump) and Alesia Yanowich (second in the long jump).
The Bulldogs’ Donovan Kemp won three events — 100, 200 and triple jump — as Palisade tied for second in the boys team standings. Julio Rodriguez finished second to Kemp in the 100 and 200 and Zenon Reese won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600.
For Central, Cash Walker won the shot put and was second in the discus, Daniel Baroumbaye was second in the shot put, Thomas Stutzenburg was third in the discus and Jadon Nicholson won the 800.