The Fruita Monument High School baseball team clinched its sixth Southwestern League championship in a row by sweeping a doubleheader against previously undefeated Durango, 8-4 and 11-5, at Canyon View Park on Saturday.
The Wildcats finished the regular season at 11-4 (7-1 SWL), winning both of their final games to spoil an unbeaten season and league championship for the Demons (13-2, 6-2 SWL).
In the 8-4 win, Jack Dere drove in three runs on three hits, Dylan Noah hit a two-run single and Jacob Weaver struck out seven Demons while allowing six hits in a complete-game effort.
In the 11-5 win to clinch the SWL title, Weaver drove in three runs on two hits, Tucker Buniger had three hits with an RBI and two runs, Cort McDaniel had an RBI triple to open the scoring and finished with two RBI on two hits, and Joel Lively hit a two-run triple in the first inning as one of his two hits. The Wildcats led 4-0 after one inning and controlled the game from there.
Palisade splits DH with Battle Mountain: To big innings carried the Bulldogs to a 20-7 victory in the first game of a doubleheader, but the Huskies battled back in the second game to win 3-2. The loss was the first in 12 games for Palisade.
In the opener, Battle Mountain (10-6, 7-5 Class 4A Western Slope League), pounced first, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Palisade answered in the top of the second, scoring 10 runs to take a 10-4 lead. Nick Campbell drove in three runs in the inning, starting the scoring with a sacrifice fly and ending the outburst with a two-run single. Brett Rozeman, Ryder Mancuso, Melesio Perez and Ryker Harsha all had run-scoring hits in the inning.
The Bulldogs (12-2, 9-1 WSL) added to their lead in the fourth inning, scoring eight more runs. Harsha had an RBI double with no outs and a two-run double with one out.
Campbell, Mancuso and Harsha all had four RBI and all three of Harsha’s hits were doubles. The offensive onslaught was more than enough for Cooper Narenkivicius, who allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts in three innings to for the win.
In the second game, the Huskies’ Cooper Irwin only allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings to shut down the Bulldogs. Harsha had two more hits in the loss and also took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.
BOYS LACROSSE
Chase Vanderhofven scored three goals and assisted on another, and Parker Stanfield scored twice, but Grand Junction fell to Telluride 12-7 at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers fell to 2-5 in the Class 4A/5A Mountain League.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lilly Price scored five goals to lead the way for Fruita Monument in a 15-4 win at Rangeview. Savannah Turner had three goals and three interceptions. Lindsay O’Connor assisted on three goals and scored one herself.
The Wildcats improved to 3-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laney Laffler scored three goals, with one being assisted by Dolcie Hanlon and another by Tristin Niemeyer, as Grand Junction won 3-0 at Delta.
The Tigers improved to 5-3. The Panthers fell to 4-5.
Glenwood Springs 4, Palisade 1: Reegen McKee scored the only goal for the Bulldogs (3-4 WSL) in the road loss.
Track & Field
The Palisade High School girls won only one event in Friday’s Montrose Invitational, but captured the team title with several second- and third-place finishes. Gabriella Yanowich won the triple jump for the Bulldogs with a leap of 33 feet, 7.5 inches. Lexi Chelle finished second in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, Kendyl MacAskill was second in the 400, Olivia Langer was second in the high jump and third in the 300 hurdles, Lilly Lofland was second in the shot put and Lauren Hardin was third in the discus.
Grand Junction’s Amelia Moore won the 100 hurdles in 16.63 seconds, with Fruita’s Chloe Kraai second. Moore also finished second in the long jump. Delta’s Keely Porter won both the shot put and discus titles.
Palisade’s Donovan Kemp won the 200 dash in 22.59 seconds and was second in the long jump. Grand Junction finished first and second in the 1,600 with Daniel Duffy crossing the finish line first, followed by Warin Watson. The Tigers’ Miller Jones won the triple jump with a leap of 43-1.50 and was second in the high jump, which was won by De Beque’s Wesley Ryan. Fruita Monument’s Tanner Sawyer won the shot put with a throw of 44-4.25 and was second in the discus.