The Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team cruised to a 73-25 win over Battle Mountain on Saturday.
The Wildcats came out blazing with a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and were up 41-12 at halftime.
Fruita (13-1) made 21 shots to Battle Mountain’s (3-9) six.
Daniel Thomason led the Wildcats with 17 points and hit a 3-pointer. Austin Reed was second on the team with 13 points and hit a pair of 3s, and Jhett Wells scored 12 with a pair of 3s. Twelve Wildcats scored.
Fruita Monument is averaging more than 68 points per game and has surpassed 70 points seven times this season.
Durango 55, Grand Junction 43: The Tigers defense struggled in the second half of their league-opening loss to the Demons (5-10, 1-1 Southwestern League)
Grand Junction (6-8, 0-1 SWL) led 26-25 at halftime before it was outscored 12-5 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth.
Will Applegate was the team’s top scorer with 13 points and Cam Ochoa added nine.
The Tigers have now lost three-straight games and face Central on Tuesday.
Central 65, Montezuma-Cortez 47: The Warriors (10-4) started fast and never looked back against the Panthers (5-5).
The Warriors scored 37 points in the first half alone and led by 14 entering the fourth quarter. They’re averaging 50 points per game.
Braylen Scott led the way with 17 points while Santana Martinez scored 13. Andrew Serrano and Christian Miller each hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Girls
Fruita Monument bullied Battle Mountain (3-7) for its second straight win, 52-8.
Fruita (11-3) led 15-3 after the first quarter and 30-5 at the half.
Liv Campbell led the team with 16 points and had three 3-pointers. Trinity Hafey was second on the team with nine points.Fruita has won seven games by double figures this season.
Durango 40, Grand Junction 12: The Demons (13-1, 2-0 SWL) gave up only five points in the first half to Grand Junction (0-14, 0-1).
Mason Rowland scored 21 points for the Demons, who have won 13 straight games.