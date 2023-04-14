The Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team seized control of the Mountain League.
The Wildcats, who have won the league title each of the past three seasons, beat crosstown rival Grand Junction 9-3 on Thursday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Karter Harmon scored two of his three goals in the first half and added two assists for the Wildcats, who led 4-1 at halftime. Kaison Stegelemeier and Branson Padgett both scored two goals and Mason Compton and Jonathan Diedrich both scored one goal.
Stegelemeier, who also had two assists, scored one goal in each half. Both of Padgett’s goals came in the fourth quarter and the senior added an assist.
Fruita Monument (5-2, 4-0 ML) has won its past 20 league games and has won the past five matchups with the Tigers (4-6, 4-2).
Tristan Brinton scored two goals for Grand Junction, one in the first half and one in the second. Gavin Mottram had the other goal for the Tigers and Brady Campbell had an assist.
Girls Soccer
Mia De Villegas-Decker scored the only goal for Palisade in a 1-1 tie at Battle Mountain.
The Bulldogs (7-2-1, 5-1-1 Western Slope League) remained in second place in the WSL behind the Huskies when De Villegas Decker scored with around 3 minutes remaining off an assist by Kate Rizzo.
De Villegas-Decker leads Palisade with 11 goals.
Girls tennis
Central won five matches in straight sets in a 6-1 victory at Montrose.
No. 3 singles player Joey Smith was the only Warrior to need three sets, beating Melania Yender 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.
No. 2 singles player Sydney Maurer won 6-3, 6-2 and all four doubles teams cruised to wins — including 6-0, 6-1 victories by both the No. 3 doubles team of Haley Ammons and Claire Dziwisz and the No. 4 duo of Kodie Smith and Shaelyn David.
