Fruita Monument beat Grand Junction 35-14 on Thursday at Stocker Stadium. And while the Wildcats were smiling after the win, there was a lingering sense of uncertainty among the team.
A modest crowd at Stocker Stadium watched and waited as Amari Wilson lay on the Fruita Monument sideline after a big hit.
Nearly 20 minutes after the short run that ended with him on his back, barely capable of movement, first responders carried Wilson off on a stretcher. A blanket was thrown over his torso and a trainer kept his head steady as he was carried away to receive medical attention.
“Whenever you have an injury … where you don’t know how serious it is and they have to bring out a stretcher, it’s kind of traumatic. It happened when I was a player,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said. “At halftime we talked about getting back to having fun, checking the emotions a little bit, but also get back to playing our brand of football. There’s adversity there when you’re sitting for that long and you’re worried about one of your players.”
There was no update on Wilson after the game.
The Wildcats are a family, and they would be incomplete without Wilson.
“Amari is a great kid. I have him in all of my classes, he’s my brother,” quarterback Corben Rowell said. “I love Amari, and I hate to see him go down — everybody does.”
The show had to go on for — for their season, for each other and for their brother.
So, the Wildcats (5-2) played hard. The defense tightened up and made sure the Tigers couldn’t capitalize on their chances, and the offense did just enough to put the game away.
After Wilson was carted off the field, play resumed with 6:16 left in the first half but the Wildcats were sloppy.
Fruita Monument committed six penalties in the game, five on offense. When play resumed after Wilson's injury, the Wildcats’ next two drives ended in an interception and a missed field goal.
But Ross’ halftime words resonated with his team to open the second half.
On the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Luke Bennett intercepted a Will Applegate pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown.
“This is all a team deal. I do my part and I trust my brothers do their part, that’s the only way I’m able to make big plays,” Bennett said. “And that’s why they make big plays, because we all step up and do our job.”
Bennet's big play helped Fruita to settle down and Rowell ran hard and angry.
In the fourth, he ran over defenders on a 44-yard run to set up his own 1-yard scamper to ice the game.
“You take anything like that (hit on Wilson) personal, but we’re gonna settle it between the whistles,” said Rowell. “That’s what we do, we play clean football and settle it in between the whistles.”
Wilson had 10 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns before leaving. Jaren Street filled in for him, and had 38 yards on eight carries. Wyatt Sharpe had 66 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Rowell shined, gaining 156 yards on 15 carries and scoring once. He completed 4 of 10 passes for 30 yards and the interception to Aidan Lane.
In the absence of Wilson and Kaison Stegelmeier, who is done for the season, the Wildcats have leaned on their depth.
“Next-man-up mentality. Without Amari, it limits what we can do without our play-calling. In our situations and formations, he was very much a big part of that because he replaced Kaison,” Ross said. “Sometimes, you have to go back to the basic stuff that you’re doing and just rely on your guys to respond. I thought out guys up front did a great job responding to that.”
Fruita hasn’t lost to Grand Junction since 2014.
For the Tigers (1-6), the loss showcases the growth the team has to make while it flashes its potential. They incorporated more passing in their offense stared with the third game of the season and Applegate shows off his arm strength throughout the game.
In the second quarter, Applegate evaded pressure, set his feet and threw deep across the field to Dominick Carver-Martinez who tracked the ball the air as if he were fielding a punt, caught it and stumbled to the 10-yard line for a 56-yard gain. On the next play, Applegate hit Gavin Walsh on a slant for a touchdown.
And in the fourth quarter, Applegate hit Logan Siegfried on a fade to trim the deficit to 28-14.
But in between those plays were some connections, some overthrows and some dropped passes.
Applegate is only a sophomore who also plays middle linebacker, and coach Landon McKee praised him for learning the nuances of the game.
“He’s a competitor, when he goes he’s got a motor. There’s no quit in that kid and he just keeps moving,” McKee said. “He’s also learning, talking with coaches and watching film to learn the game. It’s a lot to ask for a sophomore.”
Applegate completed 7 of 21 passes for 117 yards, the touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked three times and had 23 yards rushing. Carver-Martinez had 102 offensive yards, 46 on the ground.
The Tigers also failed to capitalize on many opportunities.
They opened the game by forcing a rare three-and-out by Fruita only to turn the ball over on downs. Then, toward the end of the first quarter, Grand Junction failed to recover a muffed punt by Fruita Monument. After the interception in the second quarter, the offense went three-and-out and missed a field goal.
“Super proud of our kids of how they fought and battled. We didn’t play very well last week but we asked the kids to play for each other and leave it all out on the field,” McKee said. “Defensively we played well, offensively we moved the ball. If we capitalize at some points, it’s a different ball game.”