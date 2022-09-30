Fruita Monument's Chloe Padilla got a strikeout to get out of a bases-loaded jam Thursday in the second inning of the Wildcats' 7-0 victory over Grand Junction. Padilla finished with 10 strikeouts in the three-hit shutout.
Fruita Monument's Chloe Padilla delivers a pitch Thursday night in the Wildcats' 7-0 victory over Grand Junction. Padilla allowed only three hits and struck out 10 in the victory.
Fruita Monument's Olivia Wirth field a ball Thursday night in the Wildcats' 7-0 victory over Grand Junction. Wirth was 2 for 4 with four RBI in the win.
Fruita Monument's Bailey Binghham, right, nearly collides with Angelina Fortunato as they chase down a fly ball Thursday in the Wildcats' 7-0 victory over Grand Junction.
Grand Junction's Alexis Walpole connects on a double Thursday in the Tigers' 7-0 loss to Fruita Monument. Grand Junction only had three hits in the loss.
Fruita Monument's Ava Stephens is tagged out by Grand Junction shortstop Kaylie Kellerby as Stephens tries to steal second base Thursday in the Wildcats' 7-0 victory at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
The Fruita Monument High School softball team held off a pesky Grand Junction team 7-0 on Thursday at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Chloe Padilla limited Grand Junction to three hits and had 10 strikeouts. Jaxon Clark pitched well for Grand Junction, but couldn’t overcome a deep Fruita lineup.
Fruita has now won eight straight games against Grand Junction, is 7-1 since Southwestern League play began this season and is in first place in the league.
“The biggest difference between this year and last year is maturity. The girls all got maturity under their belts and confidence. We hung with Columbine, and were beating them, and we hung with Chatfield and lost both games (late),” Fruita coach Adam Diaz said. “What I love about this team is that … they have a lot of confidence in themselves and a lot of confidence in each other.”
Padilla only found herself in trouble in the top of the second inning.
Jada Renova drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on Alexis Walpole's double. After a strikeout for the second out, Ashley Gonzalez walked to load the bases. Padilla hunkered down and struck out the next batter to strand the runners.
Then in the bottom of the inning, Peytan Scheer launched a solo home run over the left-field wall to give Fruita the lead. Padilla has 27 strikeouts in the past five games and the Wildcats are 4-1 in that span, with the only loss coming in extra innings to Frederick last week.
“I had to pitch hard and hit my spots because they’re a good hitting team,” said Padilla, a junior. “My team is really good and I trust them (playing behind me).”
The Tigers (9-10, 2-4 SWL) had only five baserunners throughout the rest of the game.
Clark, a freshman, gave Fruita a fit at times. Clark retired seven of the first nine batters she faced, with the only damage coming on Scheer's home run.
After failing to score with the bases loaded in the second inning, the Tigers' offense didn’t show much life again until the sixth inning when Clark and Renova each had a hit, but bother were left stranded on the bases.
Olivia Wirth starred for Fruita (10-9, 4-0 SWL) and broke the game open in the third. The Wildcats’ second, third and fourth batters all singled to load the bases. Wirth, a sophomore, cleared he bases with a three-run doubles to bump the lead to 4-0. She had another RBI in the fifth, and now leads the Wildcats with 18 RBI.
“She was letting one or two strikes go by before she really swung. We told her, ‘Hey kid … great hitters are more aggressive, they don’t let one or two strikes go by because you put yourself in a hole,’ ” Diaz said. “And then the next at bat, every first pitch she goes BOOM on the first pitch.”
While a tough loss for the Tigers, the team hung around with Fruita longer than it has in the past. Coach Windi Serrano praised her team’s tenacity.
“It just didn’t go our way tonight,” Serrano said. “I think we learned a lot … at the end of the day, we have to produce hits and score if we want to beat them next week.”