In the first half, it was Cole Savage leading the way offensively. In the second half, Skylar Johnson took over as Fruita’s shooting leader.
Neither of their efforts brought the Wildcats the consistency they needed to get off to a strong start in the Southwestern League.
Anthony Flint led all scorers with 20 points as Durango rode a late 14-1 run to rally past the Wildcats for a 56-50 win Tuesday night. Fruita (1-3, 0-1 SWL), the three-time defending league champion, is off to its worst start since the 2014-2015 season.
“We just didn’t do a very good job executing what we were trying to do handling the ball,” Fruita coach Ryan Hayden said. “We didn’t want to be in corners and we kept picking the ball up in corners. I thought we got a few stops we needed to keep it close, but we just didn’t have enough at the end.”
Fruita led 45-40 with 5 minutes left, but Luke Wesley’s layup with 3:45 left gave Durango the lead for good, 46-45. After Wesley assisted on a basket by Flint to make it 48-45, the Demons (3-2, 1-0 SWL) made enough free throws down the stretch to keep their lead safe.
After leading 39-36 after the third quarter thanks to Connor Laible’s 3-pointer from the right corner, Fruita was outscored 20-11 in the fourth.
“Like our coach says, we need passion and effort,” Savage said. “Those are the things we can control. If we can control what we can control, we’re going to come out on top. That’s what we’re struggling with right now.”
Savage started the game scorching, scoring 10 of his 19 points in the first quarter and compiling 16 by halftime. Fruita trailed 30-27 at halftime, but it was in the contest thanks to the senior’s physicality and burst.
“I just knew we had to keep things going because it’s easier to play from ahead than behind, but we struggled trying to go too fast,” Savage said. “We stopped doing what we were doing well and it cost us late in the game.”
The Wildcats chipped away at, and eventually overtook, Durango’s lead in a third quarter when Johnson scored eight of his 14 points.
After a first half in which the Wildcats’ successes came almost exclusively in the paint, Johnson figured that was Fruita’s way forward to victory.
“I just knew we needed to get to the rim,” Johnson said. “We were shooting too many threes. We weren’t attacking or playing with any passion. We had to get heart, get to the rim and try to get something going since our outside shot wasn’t falling.”
The junior helped spark Fruita to a lead that would grow to as many as five points in the fourth quarter. However, Flint’s steady offensive leadership helped Durango weather the storm and rally on the road.
Fruita will try to end its three-game skid at Central on Thursday.
“Offensively, we just need to find an identity,” Hayden said. “We talked about it a lot tonight, trying to find an offensive identity. We didn’t do the greatest job of that. If you’re look at time of possession, they had the ball a lot more than we did. We wore ourselves out defensively because we weren’t being smart offensively.”
Montrose 63, Grand Junction 45: Trey Reese scored 14 points, Luke Hutto scored 12 and Cody Proctor added 10 as the Indians raced to a 14-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Montrose is 5-0 (1-0 SWL).
Dillon Chapman led the Tigers (2-3, 0-1) with 10 points. Blaine Butler scored nine points and John Paradiso added eight points.
Palisade 56, Battle Mountain 28: Kenny Seriani scored all 18 of his points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 4A Western Slope League).
Paul Steinke added nine points and Donovan Kemp eight for Palisade.