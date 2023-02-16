For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team has a crown.
The Wildcats clinched the Southwestern League title with a 53-46 double-overtime victory over Central on Tuesday night.
For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team has a crown.
The Wildcats clinched the Southwestern League title with a 53-46 double-overtime victory over Central on Tuesday night.
Austin Reed scored five points in the two overtimes — all from the free-throw line — and Max Orchard and Ian Summers both added four points as Fruita Monument (19-2, 6-1 SWL) pulled away from the Warriors (15-6, 4-3).
Daniel Thomason scored 17 points to lead Fruita and Orchard added 13. Christian Miller and Cam Redding each scored 12 points to lead Central.
With one regular-season game remaining, the Wildcats are in good position to host a first-round game in the Class 6A state playoffs. Fruita is currently 10th in CHSAA’s most-recent RPI standings. The top 16 teams will host first-round games.
Despite Tuesday’s loss, the 13th-ranked Warriors are also in position to host a 5A first-round game. Palisade is ranked 32nd and Grand Junction 33rd in the latest RPI.
Among District 51 girls teams, Fruita Monument is ranked seventh in 6A and Central is 21st in 5A.
Both Central basketball teams had Wednesday’s games at Battle Mountain canceled by weather and poor road conditions.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM
Sunset: 05:51:16 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Some clouds. Low 4F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM
Sunset: 05:52:25 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM
Sunset: 05:53:33 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM
Sunset: 05:54:41 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM
Sunset: 05:55:49 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:59:26 AM
Sunset: 05:56:56 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM
Sunset: 05:58:03 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain and snow showers in the evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.