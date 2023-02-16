021423 FMHS vs CHS boys Basketball

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Central’s Braylen Scott drives to the basket against a trio of Fruita Monument defenders on Tuesday night in the Wildcats’ 53-47 double-overtime victory. The win clinched the Southwestern League title for the Wildcats.

 Scott Crabtree

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team has a crown.

The Wildcats clinched the Southwestern League title with a 53-46 double-overtime victory over Central on Tuesday night.